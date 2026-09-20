AJA Newsbites – September 20, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kim Seung-won resigned as South Korea’s justice minister nominee on September 19, twenty days after President Lee Jae-myung nominated him on August 30. Kim said he did not want to add to the government’s burden, adding that he had decided after watching the president’s press conference on September 18.

His resignation came as KBS reported that former aides had submitted a petition to the presidential office seeking withdrawal of his nomination. The petition reportedly raised allegations of sexual harassment and an alleged cover-up, an additional drunk-driving incident beyond the one already disclosed, verbal abuse toward aides, and further solicitation claims beyond the Genencell case. A separate petition also raised questions about accounting irregularities during Kim’s tenure as a party chapter chairman.

The presidential office said it was difficult to confirm personnel-related matters. Kim said he had received no contact from the presidential office concerning the petition and argued that the claims were inaccurate, exaggerated or contained errors.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Education Minister Datuk Seri Fadhlina Sidek said Malaysia aims to strengthen Korean language proficiency among students under the ministry’s international language program. She noted that students had shown strong potential, with annual exchanges of students and teachers between the two countries.

“They communicate in English and use translations, so we see a need to improve their Korean language skills,” she said at a dinner marking the 100th anniversary of Kuala Lumpur Technical Secondary School (TIKL) on September 19.

TIKL is among nine technical secondary schools nationwide that have been rebranded as Technical Fully Residential Schools (SBP-T). Fadhlina announced a RM150,000 contribution for school maintenance and launched a commemorative coffee-table book.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has accused Thai soldiers of removing antiquities and damaging infrastructure at Prasat Khnar temple in Oddar Meanchey province.

According to the ministry, Thai forces illegally took cultural artifacts to Thailand, and Cambodia is demanding their return. The ministry also condemned the destruction of a 325-meter wooden staircase — comprising 1,181 steps built in 2017 — which had supported conservation and visitor access. According to earlier reports, Thai soldiers set the staircase on fire on June 5.

Cambodia raised concerns over what it described as the ongoing occupation of Prasat Khnar, Ta Moan Thom and Ta Krabei temples along the Dangrek mountain range. The ministry alleged that Thai authorities are altering conditions at the sites and attempting to establish a legal framework to claim ownership. Cambodia demanded the immediate withdrawal of Thai troops from the heritage areas.

Thailand’s Joint Information Centre has rejected Cambodia’s accusations and maintains that the dispute should be resolved through bilateral mechanisms, not unilateral declarations. Thailand disputes the boundary line Cambodia cites under the Franco-Siamese treaties of 1904 and 1907.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia’s Abadi LNG project in the Masela Block is attracting stronger buyer interest amid Middle East tensions and supply risks around the Strait of Hormuz. Operator Inpex signed preliminary offtake agreements with BP, Shell Eastern Trading, PGN and PLN in May, and says combined bookings now cover a significant portion of the project’s planned 9.5 million tons per year of LNG output.

The company is working to finalize sale and purchase agreements and complete front-end engineering design by the end of 2026, with a final investment decision targeted for 2027. The project, estimated at $20 billion, received environmental approval in February.

Inpex also agreed in principle to supply pipeline gas to fertilizer producer Pupuk Indonesia. For Asian LNG buyers seeking to diversify away from Middle Eastern supply routes, Abadi represents an alternative outside the Hormuz chokepoint.

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