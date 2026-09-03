AJA Newsbites – September 3, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Police in Daegu arrested a man in his 30s on September 2 after a 20-kilometer chase that began with a report of suspected drunk driving. The driver allegedly rammed a police officer, two police cars, and other vehicles, damaging 11 vehicles in total. When he ignored orders to stop, police fired one warning shot and four live rounds at the car’s tires, disabling the vehicle. The man then locked the doors and resisted, prompting officers to force entry and use a Taser. He and a female passenger were arrested, but both refused breathalyzer tests. The injured officer suffered a fractured left thigh and was diagnosed with injuries requiring four weeks of treatment. Police are considering seeking an arrest warrant.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia will host the 17th Asean Health Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings (AHMM), scheduled to take place from Sept 7 to 11.

The Health Ministry (MOH), in a Facebook post, said the health meeting will carry the theme, ‘Healthy Asean: Together Towards Equitable, Future-Ready Health Systems.’ “Let us together support efforts towards a more equitable, resilient, and future-ready Asean health system,” the post read, as quoted by Bernama. Malaysia last hosted this prestigious conference two decades ago, during the 7th AHMM in Penang in 2004. The conference serves as a vital platform for strengthening public health cooperation and addressing regional health challenges holistically.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence has rejected claims by Thai Joint Information Centre Director Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee that Cambodia initiated border clashes last year.

In a press release, Cambodia asserted that the armed attack was launched by Thailand on July 24, 2025, and criticised Thailand for portraying itself as the victim and using self-defence as a pretext to justify military actions. Cambodia noted that Thailand announced the “Chakrabongse Bhuvanath” war-readiness plan just days before the assault, which Cambodia argues demonstrates premeditation. Cambodia also condemned Thailand’s attempts to use security concerns and landmine issues to delay joint survey and boundary demarcation work, arguing these actions violate commitments made in the December 27, 2025 Joint Statement.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 2 marked an important step toward strengthening ties between Central and South Asia. During talks with President Sadyr Japarov, the two countries signed 16 bilateral documents covering trade, transport, energy, education, healthcare, e-commerce and security.

A key outcome was an agreement on transit trade aimed at simplifying the movement of goods, customs procedures and logistics, while expanding Kyrgyzstan’s access to international markets through Pakistani seaports. Pharmaceuticals are already among Kyrgyzstan’s major imports from Pakistan, with purchases exceeding $3 million in the first half of 2026.

Although bilateral trade remains modest at about $16 million annually, the two sides have set an ambitious target of $200 million within the next two years. The agreements on e-commerce, medical education, science and technology indicate that both countries seek to transform political ties into deeper and more practical economic cooperation.

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