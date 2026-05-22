AJA Newsbites – May 22, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On May 21, Lee Seok-yeon publicly urged President Lee Jae-myung to avoid “the trap of groupthink” during a closed-door meeting at the presidential office.

Lee Seok-yeon warned that every action taken by the president could have a major impact on national unity and the daily lives of citizens, emphasizing the importance of listening to dissenting opinions. He cautioned that a growing gap between the government’s perception and public sentiment could result in “irreversible consequences,” adding that today’s relatively calm political atmosphere could later be judged differently by history.

In response, President Lee said criticism and advice should remain unrestricted, but stressed the need to maintain organizational discipline. Lee Jae-myung also pledged firm action against false information and distortions related to the Gwangju Democratization Movement. Observers said the exchange reflected growing tensions within the ruling camp over governance, dissent, and national integration.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s economic growth in 2026 may slow compared with 2025 because of the negative impact of the war in the Middle East, according to Aun Pornmoniroth.

Speaking Thursday during the inauguration ceremony for the new headquarters of the General Department of Taxation under Cambodia’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, Pornmoniroth said the ministry now forecasts Cambodia’s economy will grow by 4.2% in 2026, down from an earlier projection of around 5%.

He said the revised outlook reflects the economic consequences of the recent Middle East conflict, particularly rising global fuel prices that are affecting oil-dependent sectors such as agriculture, transportation, and tourism. Pornmoniroth added that increasing inflationary pressures could also weaken overall spending and consumer demand.

Despite growing global uncertainty and challenges related to national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Cambodia’s economy still recorded growth of 5.3% in 2025, he said. Both the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank have projected Cambodia’s economic growth in 2026 at 4.5%.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners have appealed for $710.5 million in international assistance for 2026 to provide urgent support to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and affected local communities in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char.

Senior representatives from United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, World Food Programme, UN Women, and the Bangladeshi government made the appeal during an event held Wednesday, May 20, at the UN headquarters in Dhaka. The humanitarian response plan, developed in coordination with the Bangladeshi government, aims to assist approximately 1.56 million people.

A total of 98 humanitarian partners, including 52 Bangladeshi organizations, are supporting the appeal. Aid agencies said that many Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar have now been living in Bangladesh for nearly a decade, but the crisis remains unresolved. They added that about 150,000 additional Rohingya refugees have entered Bangladesh since the beginning of 2024.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Rahim Aga Khan V, who is on his first official visit to Pakistan, met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Welcoming Prince Rahim at a breakfast reception held at the Prime Minister’s House, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would always remain the prince’s second home. The prime minister stated that Prince Rahim’s regular visits would further strengthen the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and the Ismaili community. Sharif also highlighted that the Aga Khan Development Network is a reliable partner for Pakistan in addressing climate change and promoting environmental sustainability, particularly in glacier-affected northern regions.

He praised Prince Rahim’s commitment to promoting peace, stability, and constructive engagement with governments and international partners. The prime minister also expressed condolences over the passing of Karim Aga Khan IV and presented a commemorative postage stamp issued by Pakistan Post in recognition of his contributions and services.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Amid continuing tensions in the Middle East, demand for transport routes through the Caspian region is increasing, reinforcing Turkmenistan’s role as a major transit hub in international logistics corridors.

China has expanded its use of the eastern branch of the North–South International Transport Corridor to move goods to Iran through Russia, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan. At the same time, part of the cargo previously destined for Europe is being redirected to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Analysts say this represents the second major increase in interest in Caspian transport routes in recent years, following a similar restructuring of global logistics chains in 2022. According to ORIENT, container traffic through Turkmenistan increased by 70% during January–April 2026, including 19 China–Iran and 25 Russia–Iran–Russia rail routes.

Limitations affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Suez Canal have further boosted demand for overland transport corridors. Meanwhile, Argus Media reported that China–Europe transit traffic through Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan more than doubled in early 2026.

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