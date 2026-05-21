Bahrain Achieves World Record for Multi-Faith Worship Density

King Hamad receiving the certificate

By Habib Toumi

MANAMA: Bahrain has received a Guinness World Records certificate recognizing it as the country with the highest density of places of worship for different religions, underscoring the kingdom’s long-standing emphasis on religious coexistence and cultural diversity.

The certificate was presented to Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa by the Chairman of the King Hamad Global Centre for Coexistence and Tolerance Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

With a population of just 1,588,670, the Kingdom supports an extraordinary 2,123 houses of worship, serving both Abrahamic and non-Abrahamic faiths, the Guinness World Records said.

The recognition reflects the kingdom’s reputation for promoting religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among followers of different faiths and sects, officials said.

King Hamad described the Guinness recognition as an achievement that reflects Bahrain’s unique civilizational character, pluralism and embrace of different religions and sects in an environment of tolerance and religious freedom. It also reflects the kingdom’s commitment to guaranteeing freedom of worship and the protection of all faiths.

The certificate

Bahrain continually seeks to strengthen a culture of coexistence and mutual understanding between cultures and civilizations, while promoting values of peace and respect among communities of diverse beliefs, he added.

The king was also briefed on initiatives being prepared by the King Hamad Global Centre for Coexistence and Tolerance, including the launch of the first King Hamad Award for Coexistence and Tolerance.

He directed authorities to further highlight the “Coexistence Path” in Manama, which includes churches, mosques, temples and other places of worship located close to one another, as a symbol of Bahrain’s commitment to religious and cultural pluralism.

King Hamad praised the role of the King Hamad Global Centre for Coexistence and Tolerance in promoting interfaith understanding and supporting initiatives related to religious harmony.