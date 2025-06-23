Bridging Cultures: Bahrain, China Strengthen Tourism Ties Through Direct Flights, Visa-Free Travel

Fatma Al Sairafi, Ambassador Ni Ruchi attending the “Nihao! China” show

By Habib Toumi

MANAMA: In a significant boost to international tourism and cultural exchange, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Bahrain is on the rise—thanks to the introduction of direct flights between the two nations. This milestone marks a new chapter in Bahrain–China relations, further enhanced by collaborative tourism and cultural initiatives.

Fatma Al Sairafi, Bahrain’s Minister of Tourism, highlighted the growing momentum: “At the same time, the market for China as a tourism destination is growing rapidly throughout the world,” she remarked during the launch of the “Nihao! China” cultural and tourism showcase held in Bahrain.

Al Sairafi making a statement to the Chinese media

The three-day event that included traditional Chinese dance, tai chin fan, and tea ceremony, was organized under the patronage of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Bahrain, hosted by the China Cultural Center in the United Arab Emirates, and drew large crowds and high-level dignitaries. Among them was Chinese Ambassador to Bahrain, Ni Ruchi, a key figure in promoting mutual tourism, educational exchanges, and broader bilateral relations between the two countries.

The showcase reflects a broader strategy from both nations to intensify tourism connections while reinforcing economic and diplomatic cooperation. China’s recent visa-free policy for four Gulf nations—including Bahrain—adds even more momentum to this effort.

A large crowd watching a traditional dance

China in late May said that starting June 9, 2025, Bahraini holders of ordinary passports can travel to China without a visa for stays of up to 30 days for tourism, business, family visits, or cultural exchange. This year-long trial policy also includes citizens of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, aligning with similar arrangements already in place for the United Arab Emirates and Qatar since 2018.

“On top of the comprehensive mutual visa-exemption policy implemented for the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in 2018, China’s latest visa-free measures now extend to all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states,” said China’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning.

“We warmly welcome more friends from GCC countries to embark on spontaneous, spur-of-the-moment journeys to China.”

The visa policy announcement followed the ASEAN–China–GCC Summit, where discussions focused on deepening regional cooperation and expanding diplomatic engagement. China, now the largest trading partner of the GCC, continues to position itself as a key partner and a destination for Gulf nations.

Headquartered in Riyadh, the GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. As these ties strengthen, Bahrain is poised to become a cultural and logistical hub connecting the Gulf to the East—fostering not only tourism but also meaningful, long-lasting connections between people.

A youngster performing a traditional Chinese dance

With the skies now more accessible and the red tape of visa applications dismissed, the door is wide open for deeper cultural discovery and economic synergy. As Bahrain welcomes more Chinese travelers and its own citizens explore China with ease, this blossoming relationship promises to enrich both nations.

China has been steadily expanding visa-free access to more countries since late 2023 as part of its efforts to boost tourism in the country.