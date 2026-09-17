Anseong Invites World to Experience Korea’s Traditional Arts

Anseong Namsadang Baudeogi Festival in Korea (Anseong City)

ANSEONG: The city of Anseong in South Korea is preparing to host the 2026 Anseong Namsadang Baudeogi Festival from October 2 to 5.

The event, at Anseong Matchum Land and the surrounding Anseongcheon area, celebrates the country’s rich traditional performing arts and cultural heritage.

Recognized as one of South Korea’s leading traditional culture festivals, the festival highlights the energy, artistry and distinctive appeal of Korean folk traditions, with a particular focus on Namsadang Nori, inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and Baudeogi, Korea’s first female kkokdusoe (troupe leader) during the Joseon Dynasty.

Born in Anseong in 1848, Baudeogi, whose real name was Kim Am-deok, rose to become the highest-ranking leader of the male-dominated Namsadangpae, a traveling performing troupe.

Through her exceptional artistry and leadership, she led the Anseong Namsadangpae, leaving a lasting legacy in Korea’s traditional performing arts. She died in 1870.

Today, Baudeogi’s artistic spirit and cultural legacy continue to inspire the Anseong Namsadang tradition and the festival that bears her name.

Anseong Namsadang Baudeogi Festival in Korea (Anseong City)

Celebrating Baudeogi’s Legacy on the Global Stage

This year’s festival will be held under the theme “Joseon’s First Idol, Baudeogi, Shakes the World,” reflecting Anseong’s ambition to develop the event into a global traditional arts festival where audiences from around the world can experience and celebrate Korean cultural heritage.

At the heart of the festival will be Namsadang Nori, preserving its traditional foundations while embracing contemporary presentation and international cultural exchange.

The program will feature a diverse range of performances, including traditional Namsadang disciplines such as pungmul, beona, salpan, eoreum (tightrope walking), deotboegi and deolmi. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the Baudeogi Signature Show, which combines traditional artistry with modern stage production.

International folk performances organized by the International Council of Organizations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts (CIOFF) will further enrich the program, offering audiences opportunities to discover traditional cultural expressions from around the world.

A Cultural Experience for Local and International Visitors

Beyond performances, the festival will offer a wide range of activities designed to bring local residents and international visitors together.

Highlights will include the Anseong Old Market, a recreation of one of the three major traditional markets of the Joseon period; the Baudeogi Light Festival, which will provide a nighttime attraction; a citizen choir and orchestra; a foreigner singing contest; hands-on traditional culture experiences; and a selection of local culinary offerings.

Together, these programs aim to create a lively cultural environment where tradition, community participation and international engagement come together.

Street parade (Anseong City)

Strengthening International Cultural Exchange

Anseong City is also seeking to strengthen the festival’s international profile by promoting Korean traditional arts globally and expanding opportunities for cross-cultural exchange.

As part of its international outreach efforts, the city plans to invite overseas performance troupes and foreign diplomatic missions in Korea, establish a foreign supporters’ program, and provide multilingual interpretation and visitor guidance services.

These initiatives are intended to enhance the festival’s international accessibility while encouraging greater participation by overseas audiences and cultural organizations.

Anseong’s Cultural Heritage and Global Ambition

“Namsadang Nori and Baudeogi are unique cultural assets of Anseong,” An official from Anseong City said.

“Through the 2026 Baudeogi Festival, we aim to share the excitement and artistic value of Korean traditional culture with people around the world, while striving to establish the festival as a global traditional culture event representing South Korea.”

With its combination of UNESCO-recognized heritage, traditional performances, contemporary programming and international cultural exchange, the 2026 Anseong Namsadang Baudeogi Festival seeks to connect Korea’s cultural traditions with audiences beyond its borders.