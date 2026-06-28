AJA Newsbites – June 28, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Protests over the June 3 local election ballot shortage entered their 23rd consecutive day on Saturday, June 27, with demonstrators gathering around Seoul’s Olympic Park. Protesters say poor election management by the National Election Commission violated voting rights, and are demanding a nationwide re-election and electoral reform.

Long-running demonstrations continued near the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium, while younger activists staged pickets and rallies around Hongik University Station. Similar protests were also reported in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, and near local election offices in several cities.

As a joint investigation by prosecutors and police moves forward, the controversy has expanded beyond election administration into a broader debate over public trust in South Korea’s democracy.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Chiew Choon Man said Tourism Malaysia is focusing on high-performing and stable markets including China, Indonesia, Japan, and India, while expanding its presence in long-haul markets such as Russia, Germany, and Australia to diversify the country’s visitor base.

Chiew said Malaysia’s tourism sector is on a positive trajectory. In 2025, Malaysia welcomed 42.2 million international visitors, up 11.2% from 38 million in 2024. As of May 2026, Malaysia has received 17.5 million visitors, up 3.4% from 16.9 million during the same period last year.

“This demonstrates that we are on solid footing to sustain this positive momentum throughout 2026,” he said in a speech at the Malaysia Culture Festival 2026 at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah on Saturday, June 27. The event was launched by Perak Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamad.

Chiew said the ministry will continue working closely with industry stakeholders to address operational challenges and rising cost pressures to ensure the tourism industry remains competitive. The ministry’s efforts are also aligned with the Perak government’s target of attracting 11.6 million visitors in 2026, comprising 10.5 million domestic and 1.1 million international visitors.

Under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), the ministry has allocated RM44.2 million for 13 tourism-related projects in Perak, comprising six major development projects worth RM42.8 million and seven maintenance and upgrading projects valued at RM1.39 million.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Earthquake tremors were felt across multiple cities in Pakistan on Saturday, including the capital Islamabad, following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake originating in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Tremors were recorded in Islamabad and surrounding areas, Lahore, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, and Jhang. Severe shaking was felt in the Shangla and Buner areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in Mardan, Charsadda, Swat, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Malakand, Bajaur, and Hangu. In Peshawar, the provincial assembly session was briefly adjourned for five minutes.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s seismological centre, the earthquake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale at a depth of 178 kilometres, with tremors felt at 6:35 PM. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded the magnitude as 6.0.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain has strongly condemned an Iranian drone attack that targeted the Kingdom in the early hours of Saturday, describing it as a blatant violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty, a direct threat to the safety of citizens and residents, and a grave breach of international norms prohibiting attacks on civilian objects.

Bahrain stressed that Iran’s continued aggression, despite ongoing regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions, places sole responsibility on Tehran for undermining peace efforts and reflects a persistent policy of destabilisation, chaos, and regional insecurity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that peace cannot be achieved through intimidation, nor security through aggression, and underscored that Bahrain’s resolve remains stronger than any threat.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260628 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN