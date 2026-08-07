Measles Outbreak in Bangladesh: Infections Increasing Among Adults

By Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty

DHAKA: A total of 860 children have died of measles and measles symptoms in Bangladesh since March this year (4 months and 22 days).

According to a report published by the Directorate General of Health Services on August 6, six more people have died of measles symptoms in the last 24 hours (from 8 am on August 5 to 8 am on August 6). This takes the death toll to 860.

According to the latest information from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 96 of the deceased were laboratory-confirmed measles patients and the remaining 764 were infected with measles symptoms. In the last four and a half months, 130,083 children have been infected with measles.

During this period, 16,295 children have been infected with measles. However, 111,587 people infected with measles and measles symptoms have recovered and returned home.

Background:

Although the measles outbreak began in January of this year, it came into the spotlight in March. Analysis of data provided by the Department of Health shows that more than a hundred people died in the first 19 days due to measles symptoms. However, soon after the measles issue came into the spotlight in March, the new BNP-led government quickly took strong steps to control measles.

Cause of measles:

According to pediatricians and doctors at the Department of Health, children are mainly infected with measles due to infection with a highly contagious virus called ‘Rubella’ or ‘Measles’. The main reasons for children getting measles are not getting vaccinated, not getting the MMR vaccine on time, or not completing the measles vaccine dose.

Pediatricians identify measles as a highly contagious viral disease that spreads very quickly through the air. According to them, measles is not just a common fever or skin rash, but if not treated properly, it can cause serious complications like pneumonia or brain infection.

Recently, some children are suffering from measles symptoms due to vaccine failure despite receiving the measles vaccine. Due to the mutation of the virus, there is a tendency to infect children by breaking through the protection of the vaccine.

Children being vaccinated against measles in the hospital

UNICEF Bangladesh statement:

Recently, officials from the United Nations Dhaka office said that they had asked the government to vaccinate children with measles on time. The UN Dhaka office (UNICEF Bangladesh) blamed the change in the vaccine procurement or procurement system and the resulting administrative delays as the main reason for not getting measles vaccines on time.

UNICEF said that they had warned the government about this potential crisis and measles outbreak through written letters and multiple meetings since 2024. Later, to bring the situation under control, the government returned to the direct vaccine procurement system through UNICEF and launched a nationwide mass vaccination program on an emergency basis.

However, the Ministry of Health said that the government has taken all necessary measures to prevent child deaths from measles.

Expert advice:

Since the disease is highly contagious, the affected child should be kept isolated from others for at least four days. Prevent dehydration: The child should be given frequent breast milk, coconut water, or homemade fruit juice to prevent dehydration.

MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles. Doctors emphasize on completing the child’s vaccination dose at a specific age.

Measles on the rise among adults:

According to experts, the measles infection situation in the country has come under some control. Currently, an average of 700/800 people are being infected daily. However, one in six of the infected people is an adult, which is creating new concerns. Experts say that measles can no longer be seen as a disease only for children.

Infections are increasing among children above the age of five, adolescents and adults. A worrying situation has also arisen in the Rohingya camps of Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char.

Experts say that in addition to vaccination, it is important to quickly identify infected people, keep them in isolation and increase family-based precautions to control the infection. Otherwise, the spread of measles may increase not only among children but also among adults.