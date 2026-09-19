AJA Newsbites – September 19, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu thanked Malaysia for its decision to consider extending a US$100 million currency swap facility and expressed optimism that bilateral ties would grow stronger following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent state visit.

In a post on X on Friday (September 18), Muizzu also welcomed Malaysia’s agreement in principle to begin negotiations on a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), describing both initiatives as important steps toward strengthening economic cooperation and creating new opportunities for businesses and people in both countries.

“It was an absolute honour to host you, dear Prime Minister @anwaribrahim, on your landmark State Visit to the Maldives. I am extremely grateful for your decision to consider extending a short-term currency swap facility of USD 100 million through our central banks,” he said, as quoted by Bernama.

On September 15, Anwar told Malaysian media after concluding his official visit that Malaysia had agreed in principle to support the Maldives’ application for a US$100 million financing facility, which he described as a form of soft loan to be implemented through the monetary authorities of both countries.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the terms and mechanism of the facility were still being worked out by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA).

Meanwhile, Muizzu said Anwar’s September 14–15 state visit to the Maldives “has opened a dynamic new chapter in the enduring bonds of friendship between the Maldives and Malaysia.”

“Our fruitful official talks have laid a strong foundation for the future, reaffirming our shared commitment to expanding cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, education and healthcare, tourism and sustainable development, Islamic affairs, and defence cooperation,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Information recently hosted a Mekong-Lancang Cooperation regional forum to combat fake news, bringing together journalists from China, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam. The event coincided with the launch of a 2026 content creator competition dedicated to fighting misinformation.

The forum aimed to build responsible media networks, boost public trust, and strengthen societal resilience. Opening the event, Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra noted that while global social media and artificial intelligence offer vast opportunities, they also enable misinformation to spread rapidly across borders in seconds.

Highlighting Cambodia’s pivotal regional role, the initiative marks a strategic shift from policy discussions to practical implementation, moving past simple awareness toward active, collaborative solutions against cross-border disinformation.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Driven by El Niño, Indonesia’s coal exports fell to 36.10 million tons in August 2026, down 23.34 percent year-on-year and marking the lowest level in five years. Low water levels in the Barito and Mahakam rivers disrupted barge operations, while the government also lowered the reference price formula for low-grade nickel ore to ease pressure on high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) smelters facing higher sulfur costs.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana Group strengthened its position as a regional aviation leader by winning three awards at the 2026 World Airline Awards in London.

Skytrax named Air Astana the “Best Airline in Central Asia and the CIS” for the 15th consecutive year. The carrier also received the award for “Best Airline Staff Service in Central Asia and the CIS” for the 10th time. Its low-cost subsidiary, FlyArystan, was named the region’s “Best Low-Cost Airline” for the fourth consecutive year.

The results were achieved despite geopolitical challenges, high oil prices, and the need to redirect part of the group’s capacity from Middle Eastern routes to other international destinations.

Air Astana’s continued success reflects its flexible business model and focus on service quality. Combining a full-service carrier with a low-cost airline enables the group to serve different passenger segments while expanding Kazakhstan’s international air connectivity.

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