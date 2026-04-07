AJA Newsbites – April 7, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Senior religious leaders in South Korea have called for an immediate halt to global conflicts and a renewed commitment to peace. In a statement released on April 6, the Council of Senior Religious Leaders emphasized that “all life is sacred, and peace is not a choice but a necessity.”

They urged all parties involved in armed conflicts to cease hostilities and return to dialogue, stressing that religion must never be used to justify violence. The leaders also highlighted that peace depends not only on political authorities, but also on the collective conscience of global citizens.

Signatories to the statement include Archbishop Kim Hee-joong, Venerable Wonhaeng, Rev. Kim Young-joo, Odocheol, Park Nam-su, Kim Young-geun, and Lee Beom-chang. They called on people around the world to join in efforts to end war and protect life.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Parliament is set to hold a high-profile adjournment debate this Thursday on the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings—a tragedy that remains a flashpoint in the nation’s political and security landscape.

The debate, introduced by the Opposition, comes as the legislature also addresses urgent economic reforms. This week’s agenda includes the second reading of amendments to the Inland Revenue Act and the Social Security Contribution Levy—key components of the country’s ongoing fiscal recovery strategy.

The week will conclude with a no-confidence motion on Friday against Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody, reflecting heightened tensions over persistent power and fuel shortages. Despite a government holiday on Wednesday, the Committee on Parliamentary Business, chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, has confirmed that parliamentary sessions will prioritize these critical national security and economic issues, ensuring legislative continuity during a volatile period for the island nation.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

A total of 244 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their dependents have been successfully repatriated from Bahrain, marking the fourth batch to return under the Philippine government’s ongoing assistance program.

The group departed from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, located about 75 kilometers from Bahrain. The repatriation, carried out amid ongoing Iranian attacks in the region, was led by the Philippine Embassy in Manama’s One Country Team, in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers – Migrant Workers Office (DMW-MWO) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). Each returnee received a complimentary plane ticket and $200 in financial assistance.

Upon arrival, the repatriates were provided with food, transportation, temporary accommodation, and additional support for their onward travel to their home provinces, including domestic flights and land transport arrangements.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260407 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN