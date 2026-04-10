AJA Newsbites – April 10, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

“Read the real world beyond algorithms,” “Eyes that filter falsehood, windows that hold truth,” and “Write trust, brighten tomorrow” were selected as the official slogans marking Korea’s 70th Newspaper Day, jointly chosen by major press associations.

At the ceremony held on April 7 at the Korea Press Center in Seoul, President Lee Jae-myung delivered a video message stating that newspaper journalism is becoming increasingly vital amid the rise of artificial intelligence and the spread of misinformation. Association leaders emphasized accuracy, trust, and responsibility as core journalistic values.

Around 200 participants, including National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, ruling and opposition party leaders, and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, attended the event, reaffirming their commitment to restoring trust and shaping the future of the newspaper industry. Participants stressed that even in the algorithm age, questioning, verification, and the public sphere remain essential to journalism.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia will request the United Nations (UN) to review the terms of deployment for peacekeeping missions, including the Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) 850-13 under the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), following the worsening security situation in the country, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

Mohamad said the current conditions in Lebanon are no longer conducive to a peacekeeping mission, raising concerns over the safety of more than 500 Malbatt personnel stationed there. “The situation in Lebanon is no longer aligned with a peacekeeping mission. Malbatt is a peacekeeping force, but there is now a war taking place. I have discussed this matter with the Defence Ministry.

“In such circumstances, we want to request the UN to review the terms or duration of the mission, as we do not want our peacekeeping personnel to be exposed to danger or risk injury,” he told reporters after officiating the annual general meetings of Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) for schools in the Rantau state constituency on Thursday.

Mohamad said the peacekeeping mission is scheduled to end by year-end, but Malaysia cannot unilaterally withdraw its personnel as the deployment falls under a UN mandate.

“Unless the UN Security Council decides to shorten the mission period because it no longer aligns with its objective of maintaining security… it is no longer safe, and we do not want Malaysian or other countries’ peacekeepers to be injured or killed,” he said, adding that Malaysia has instructed its Permanent Representative to the UN to engage with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and coordinate with other troop-contributing countries to prepare a memorandum to the world body.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Singapore has identified Cambodia as a strategic partner in diversifying its agri-food supply chain and has expressed interest in importing more food products from the country.

During a working dinner on Wednesday between Cambodia’s Minister of Trade Cham Nimal and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, both sides expressed appreciation for the strong progress in bilateral trade, which has seen significant growth. They also discussed and exchanged views on export opportunities aimed at further boosting Cambodia–Singapore trade.

The two sides additionally reviewed progress in negotiations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which is expected to help expand the region’s digital economy to US$2 trillion by 2030, while Singapore reiterated its interest in increasing food imports from Cambodia.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Sri Lankan authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on the combined fifth and sixth reviews of the country’s $3 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF). Pending Executive Board approval, the island nation is expected to access approximately $700 million in financing.

The IMF mission, led by Evan Papageorgiou, praised Sri Lanka’s “ambitious reform agenda,” noting that GDP grew by 5% in 2025 and foreign reserves reached $7 billion by March 2026. However, approval remains contingent on restoring cost-recovery energy pricing and finalizing debt restructuring.

Sri Lanka’s economic recovery faces renewed headwinds from the Middle East conflict, which has driven up energy costs and disrupted tourism. In addition, the government must manage reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

To navigate these “downside risks,” the IMF urged continued fiscal discipline, central bank independence, and the protection of vulnerable populations through strengthened social safety nets. Finalizing bilateral debt agreements remains the final hurdle to achieving long-term stability.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260410 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN