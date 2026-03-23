AJA Newsbites – March 24, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Public viewing rights have sparked renewed debate in South Korea following controversies over the exclusive broadcasting of the Winter Olympics and the BTS concert in Gwanghwamun. Many citizens were unable to watch key Olympic events on terrestrial television due to exclusive rights held by a single broadcaster. Similarly, the BTS concert, held in a public square, was streamed exclusively online despite extensive use of public resources for security and crowd management. Thousands of police officers and public workers were mobilized, yet responsibility for the associated costs and oversight remained unclear.

Critics argue that the government failed to protect citizens’ universal access to major national events. Experts contend that regulators must establish clear rules to guarantee public viewing rights whenever large public spaces and events of national interest are involved.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea jointly organized a friendly golf tournament at Chhun On Golf Resort in Kandal Province, about 28 km north of the capital, Phnom Penh.

According to the program, the tournament, held on Sunday, brought together 21 Cambodian players led by Sar Sokha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and 21 Korean players led by Kim Chang-yong, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea. Participants gathered on the same field to compete in a spirit of friendship and camaraderie.

Sar Sokha noted that Cambodia and South Korea have maintained strong and comprehensive cooperation across various sectors, including diplomacy, economy, trade, education, culture, humanitarian efforts, technology, and human resource development. He emphasized that cooperation in the security sector, a key pillar for national stability and public safety in both countries, has been particularly significant. He added that the friendly golf match would further strengthen cooperation across all fields, and that the event would serve as a memorable and meaningful occasion for officials from both countries.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Iranian Ambassador Dr. Alireza Delkhosh reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka, offering essential supplies—including crude oil—to the island nation. Speaking at a press conference in Colombo, he emphasized that despite rising volatility in the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz remains open to “friendly nations” such as Sri Lanka.

“We do not want to see Sri Lanka in trouble; its people are highly esteemed in Iran,” the Ambassador said, highlighting a strategic intent to strengthen bilateral economic ties. Beyond energy security, he also addressed the safety of foreign nationals in Iran, noting that comprehensive infrastructure is in place to ensure their well-being.

Dr. Delkhosh further clarified that Iran is ready to facilitate the repatriation of foreigners if requested, suggesting transit routes through neighboring countries such as Turkey. His remarks underscore Iran’s efforts to maintain diplomatic stability and maritime cooperation with South Asian partners.

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