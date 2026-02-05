AJA Newsbites – February 5, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung met with leaders of South Korea’s top 10 conglomerates at Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday, urging greater youth employment and expanded regional investment. Emphasizing that companies are at the heart of the economy, Lee pledged strong government support to help businesses grow and create quality jobs.

He called for the fruits of economic growth to be shared more evenly with small firms, regional communities, and young people, while encouraging corporations to expand hiring and training programs. Ryu Jin, chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, said the top business groups are planning approximately KRW 270 trillion in regional investment over the next five years, with total investment potentially reaching KRW 300 trillion.

Lee highlighted the government’s “five hubs, three special zones” regional development strategy and thanked business leaders for their contributions to record-high exports and market gains.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The government is shifting from a “Made in Malaysia” approach to a “Made by Malaysia” paradigm as part of its efforts to boost the use of local products and content in both foreign direct investment (FDI) and domestic direct investment (DDI). This shift reflects the government’s aspiration to develop a robust investment ecosystem and cultivate local champions.

Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Sim Tze Tzin said the strategy forms part of an integrated approach that includes policy interventions, investment incentive mechanisms, and the development of industrial ecosystems to ensure that approved investments generate higher multiplier effects for the local economy. He said that to achieve these objectives, the government has formulated and implemented short-, medium-, and long-term measures. He made the remarks in Parliament on Wednesday.

“First, the government continues to focus on driving a paradigm shift that does not merely emphasize the concept of ‘Made in Malaysia’, but more importantly promotes a new paradigm, namely ‘Made by Malaysia’,” he said. “From MITI’s perspective, this effort is also focused on developing a robust investment ecosystem and creating local champions,” he added.

Sim said the Madani government, through MITI and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), places special emphasis on increasing the use of local products and local content in both foreign and domestic investments. This is a key strategy to maximize economic spillover effects, strengthen local industry capabilities, and enhance supply chain resilience.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology and India’s Ministry of External Affairs have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement a Quick Impact Project (QIP) under the theme, “Strengthening Cambodia’s Climate Monitoring Capability.”

Under the project, which was signed on Monday, two modern automatic weather stations will be installed—one in Puok District and the other in Siem Reap Municipality—along with lightning detectors and technical training for meteorological officers. The initiative aims to strengthen real-time weather monitoring capacity, enhance early warning systems, and improve disaster preparedness in the province.

Cambodia remains a valued partner under India’s Act East Policy and the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation Framework. Through these frameworks, India implements 10 QIPs annually in Cambodia across priority sectors, including education, health, women’s empowerment, sanitation, agriculture, and climate resilience. To date, 68 QIP grants have been approved, of which 49 have been successfully completed and 19 are currently ongoing. All projects are aligned with the priorities set by the Cambodian government.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

More than 90 percent of voters in Bangladesh who participated in a survey said they intend to vote in the 13th National Parliament Election and Referendum scheduled for February 12. Among them, 30.2 percent said they would vote only for the candidate, while 33.2 percent said they would vote for both the candidate and the party.

These findings were revealed in a research report titled “Uncovering the Public Pulse: A Nationwide Survey,” which was presented at a press conference in Dhaka on February 4. The report highlights voters’ behavioral patterns and prospects in the upcoming elections, based on a survey of more than 11,000 people nationwide.

The research was jointly conducted by the non-governmental organization Communication and Research Foundation (CRF) and Bangladesh Election and Public Opinion Studies (BEPOS). According to the report, the majority of respondents expressed a strong intention to vote. Voters showed greater interest in leaders who prioritize public welfare and demonstrate effective leadership.

The report also identified several common voter concerns regarding the electoral environment, including fears of intimidation and electoral fraud.

