Natural Disasters: Snow and Ice Avalanches

By Dr. Hassan Humeida

KIEL, GERMANY

Ice Avalanches – Why Breaking Glaciers Can Become a Powerful and Deadly Natural Hazard: Glaciers may appear to be immovable monuments of ice, but high in the world’s mountains, they are constantly changing and moving.

When millions of tons of ice, snow, and rock break loose, a devastating mass movement can develop within seconds. Climate change, melting water, and thawing permafrost are altering conditions in high-mountain regions, influencing the stability of glaciers and surrounding slopes.

High above valleys, everything seems quiet, but this landscape is far from static. Glaciers move, cracks open, meltwater penetrates the ice, and temperature changes weaken surrounding rock.

Sometimes a sudden change is enough for enormous masses of ice to break away, turning into a devastating avalanche of ice, snow, rock, and water that races down the mountain.

When a Glacier Loses Its Grip: An ice avalanche occurs when a large section of a glacier, a steep hanging glacier, or unstable towers of ice known as seracs suddenly collapse. Several forces determine stability: ice weight, terrain shape, underlying rock conditions, temperature, and existing fractures.

If a glacier loses its grip on the ground beneath it, movement accelerates. Meltwater penetrating deep into cracks increases pressure at the base, reducing friction and allowing the glacier to slide more easily.

The danger multiplies when a collapsing ice mass mixes with snow, rock, and debris, transforming an ice avalanche into a highly mobile debris flow capable of traveling far beyond the glacier itself.

When Millions of Tons Begin to Move: The speed of such mass movements depends on drop height, volume, composition, and terrain shape. Extreme historical examples illustrate this immense destructive power:

Huascarán, Peru (1970): A powerful earthquake triggered an estimated 50 to 100 million cubic metres of ice, snow, rock, and debris. Rushing downward at speeds between 280 and 335 kilometres per hour, it traveled 14.5 kilometres to the town of Yungay, killing more than 18,000 people.

Kolka Glacier, Caucasus (2002): A huge mass of ice and rock collapsed into the valley, killing around 125 people.

Chamoli, India (2021): An estimated 27 million cubic metres of rock and glacial ice broke away from Ronti Peak, producing an extremely mobile debris flow that severely damaged two hydropower facilities and killed or left more than 200 people missing.

Climate Change Is Changing the Conditions: Glaciers worldwide are losing mass as temperatures rise, altering their water balance, shifting regional geometry, and causing thawing permafrost that destabilizes surrounding rock walls.

A striking example occurred at the Marmolada glacier in the Italian Dolomites on July 3, 2022. Approximately 70,400 cubic metres of ice broke away, traveling 2.3 kilometers down the mountain to kill eleven mountaineers. Investigations linked the disaster to unusually high temperatures, increased meltwater, and basal changes, demonstrating that even frequently visited areas can suddenly become dangerous.

A Hazard That Is Difficult to Predict: Ice avalanches present unique challenges for disaster management because massive movements are nearly impossible to stop with physical barriers alone.

While monitoring is essential—utilizing satellite imagery, InSAR radar techniques, GPS, cameras, and seismic sensors to detect accelerating movements or new cracks—precise prediction remains out of reach. Scientists can identify dangerous glaciers, but they cannot reliably determine the exact moment a section of ice will break away.

Protection Begins with Distance – Because precise prediction is impossible, land-use planning is critically important:

Strategic zoning: Settlements, roads, and critical infrastructure should be located outside known avalanche and debris-flow runout zones. Hydropower plants in narrow valleys require special attention.

Glacial lake monitoring: Sudden ice or rock avalanches can displace enormous water quantities, triggering catastrophic flood waves.

Integrated defenses: Hazard maps, continuous scientific monitoring, and evacuation plans are just as vital as physical protective structures.

The Eternal Ice Is No Longer Eternal: Glaciers move, grow, and shrink, and climate change is accelerating their retreat. While not every unstable glacier will collapse, the central challenge is identifying genuine hazards early. The goal cannot be to prevent every ice avalanche, but to recognize dangerous developments and keep people and critical infrastructure out of harm’s way.

The “eternal ice” is changing, but through modern monitoring, research, and responsible planning, its transformation does not have to become a deadly surprise.