AJA Newsbites – September 17, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s 2027 university early admissions process was thrown into confusion after the Uwayapply application site crashed on September 11 at 5:50 p.m. — ten minutes before the deadline. The system was restored around 6:20 p.m. and the deadline was extended to 7:00 p.m., but some students could not complete their applications.

The Education Ministry estimated about 1,200 students were affected across 56 universities that used Uwayapply. Relief applications were accepted from September 14 to 16, with eligible students permitted to complete their submissions based on application records logged at the time of the crash.

Fairness concerns intensified after some universities released competition rates at 6:00 p.m. as originally scheduled — during the extended application window — giving later applicants access to information that earlier applicants did not have. The ministry said applications submitted after those rates were released could be canceled if an investigation confirms unfairness.

Uwayapply and the Korean Council for University Education attributed the crash to a bug introduced during a security update. The ministry has launched a special investigation and is considering structural changes, noting that its legal authority over the privately operated application system is limited.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to cooperate in tackling transboundary haze, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said. Anwar said he discussed the issue with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

“Yes, it was raised. We will cooperate to reduce the impact of transboundary haze,” he told reporters after the official handover of Bintulu Port from the Federal Government to the Sarawak Government at Kuching International Airport on September 16.

The handover marks a milestone in implementing the Malaysia Agreement 1963, which recognizes Sarawak’s rights over its ports. The Sarawak Government completed an RM1.8 billion (약 5,910억원) payment to the Federal Government on June 21 for the transfer of ownership, assets and responsibilities. Sarawak officially assumed management of the port on September 1 following the dissolution of the Bintulu Port Authority.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke handed over the Federal Government Gazette to Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas. The ceremony was witnessed by Anwar and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The French Development Agency (AFD) has reaffirmed its commitment to Cambodia’s water sector and said it will encourage its private-sector arm Proparco to continue supporting reforms and private investment.

Newly appointed AFD Country Director Laetitia Habchi made the remarks during a meeting with Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Hem Vanndy. “Water is our main sector in Cambodia. It will stay a sector of concentration,” Habchi said. She took up her post this month after previously serving in Mauritius and Seychelles.

Discussions focused on strengthening regulation, improving the performance of public and private water operators, expanding private financing and securing long-term water supply infrastructure. Vanndy noted that banks are already providing financing to the sector, including preferential terms for women-led water operators, and encouraged AFD to explore additional support for private operators.

Both parties also discussed Cambodia’s planned graduation from Least Developed Country status in 2029 and its potential impact on access to concessional financing, underscoring the need for continued strategic investment in water infrastructure.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The first Korea-Central Asia Summit on September 16 in Seoul brought together South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, elevating a cooperation framework maintained at the ministerial level since 2007 to the heads-of-state level.

The six leaders adopted the Seoul Declaration, establishing a multilateral partnership framework centered on trade, investment, critical minerals, energy, healthcare, digitalization, infrastructure and advanced technologies. Lee proposed a “New Silk Road” vision and called on the region to “prepare together for the next 30 years.”

The summit capped three days of bilateral meetings between Lee and each of the five Central Asian presidents from September 14 to 16. A Korea-Central Asia Business Summit involving corporate and government delegations was also held.

Central Asian leaders emphasized the need for Korean technology, capital and expertise to support industrial modernization, while Seoul sees the region as an increasingly important partner in energy, mineral resources, transport and new technologies. The summit signals a gradual shift toward a more integrated regional approach, with both sides agreeing to hold the summit regularly.

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