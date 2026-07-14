AJA Newsbites – July 14, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Women’s rights groups in South Korea are opposing a proposed revision to the Criminal Procedure Act that would abolish prosecutors’ authority to conduct supplementary investigations. During the public comment period, 4,607 opinions were submitted, with 91.6% opposing the bill.

Critics argue that prosecutors’ review has served as an important safeguard against incomplete police investigations, particularly in sexual violence cases. They cite the 2022 “Busan Roundhouse Kick” case, in which prosecutors’ additional investigation uncovered evidence suggesting attempted sexual assault after police had failed to pursue that line of inquiry. Victim Kim Jin-joo also voiced opposition, saying the truth might never have emerged without supplementary investigation. Legal experts warn that removing the system could weaken protections for victims and reduce opportunities to correct investigative errors through institutional checks and balances.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim said Malaysia and Singapore share a relationship that goes beyond being neighbouring countries, describing Singapore as a valued partner and one of Malaysia’s key drivers of trade and investment.

“Continued growth in bilateral trade despite global economic uncertainty reflects the strength of Malaysia-Singapore ties. The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) also demonstrates our commitment to advancing regional economic growth and creating new opportunities within ASEAN,” the King said, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Sultan Ibrahim made the remarks during an audience with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the state welcoming ceremony held at Istana Negara on Monday, July 13, in conjunction with the Singapore president’s state visit to Malaysia.

The King also expressed confidence that the completion of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link at the end of 2026 would further strengthen connectivity between the two countries. “Together with the JS-SEZ, I am confident the RTS Link will play an important role in attracting investments and strengthening Malaysia and Singapore’s position as a key gateway to the ASEAN market,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health has urged citizens nationwide to increase vigilance and follow recommended health measures in preparation for possible floods, following a series of warnings from the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology about heavy rainfall that could cause flash floods and rising river and stream levels.

On Monday, July 13, the Ministry advised citizens to regularly monitor the flood situation, prepare safe shelters, and stock up on food and emergency medicines. During floods, the Ministry also stressed the importance of disease prevention, including sleeping under mosquito nets at all times to guard against dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Pregnant women were advised to attend regular check-ups and, if close to their due date, to stay near the nearest health centre or hospital.

The Ministry also called for special attention to the elderly, children, and people with disabilities, and urged families to prepare necessary aids such as crutches, wheelchairs, and regular medications for those who need them.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Federal Constitutional Court has barred all courts from interfering in the construction of the Nai Gaj Dam until the project’s completion, in its detailed verdict on the case.

The judgment found that the Sindh High Court had issued flawed directives without properly considering relevant law, including the dispute resolution agreement, the WAPDA Act, and NAB laws. The court nullified the Sindh High Court’s verdict and orders, directing that all disputes related to the dam’s construction be resolved in accordance with the agreement reached between the parties.

The 17-page verdict, authored by Chief Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, stated that the court’s directives aim to prevent further litigation from obstructing the timely completion of a crucial public infrastructure project.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan recorded the highest GDP growth rate among Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members in the first quarter of 2026. According to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the country’s economy expanded by 14.9% year-on-year, while the combined GDP of EAEU countries grew by just 0.2%.

Armenia ranked second with 11.9% growth, followed by Kazakhstan at 2.2%. Despite leading the bloc in growth, Kyrgyzstan remains one of the smallest economies in the EAEU, with a GDP of $4.9 billion, compared with Russia’s $636.7 billion and Kazakhstan’s $68.5 billion.

The strong performance has been driven by rapid growth in construction, trade, services, industrial production, and large-scale infrastructure projects, supported by increased investment, expanding regional trade, and strong domestic demand. The country has maintained high growth rates in recent years, following GDP increases of around 6% in 2023 and 9% in 2024. Analysts note that sustaining this momentum will depend on further industrial development, export diversification, productivity growth, and attracting long-term investment.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260714 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN