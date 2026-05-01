AJA Newsbites – May 1, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Known for her candid acting, distinctive presence, and witty acceptance speeches, Youn Yuh-jung is widely admired around the world. Her second son, Cho Neul, recently expressed pride in his mother during a public interview.

In a conversation with American sociologist Sam Richards, he described himself as “a Korean raised in an American context,” highlighting his blended cultural identity. Now working as a hip-hop consultant, he said he leads a life where Korean, American, and hip-hop cultures coexist. Speaking about his mother, he said, “She is a truly renowned actress and an Oscar winner. I am very proud of her.”

Youn won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2021 for Minari, becoming the first Korean actor to achieve the milestone. She has also received major honors, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) and the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is gathering information on the condition and safety of Malaysians aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) following its interception by the Israeli military in international waters on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said preliminary reports indicate that 36 Malaysians representing various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were on board the flotilla, dispersed across the humanitarian vessels. “The ministry treats the safety and well-being of its citizens as its highest priority and is handling this matter with utmost urgency. Malaysia does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel, and the ministry has instructed Malaysian diplomatic missions in the region to urgently engage their respective government counterparts and relevant international agencies,” the statement said.

In a separate statement earlier, the ministry strongly condemned what it described as a provocation and illegal interception by the Israeli military, calling it a blatant violation of international maritime law and international humanitarian law. It called on the Israeli military to immediately cease all forms of harassment against the humanitarian mission to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of aid, as well as the safety of all international activists on board.

Malaysia reiterated that the GSF is a peaceful humanitarian initiative aimed at delivering essential medical supplies and food to support a severely strained healthcare system and provide relief to civilians in Gaza. It also urged the United Nations Security Council and the international community to take decisive action to hold Israel accountable for alleged violations of international law.

Earlier reports said that 10 Malaysian humanitarian activists were among 186 activists aboard 22 vessels under the GSF 2.0 mission, which were intercepted and boarded by Israeli forces en route to Gaza. According to the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC), 175 activists, including 10 Malaysians, have been detained and taken to Israel.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

During an on-site observation and inspection by members of the Military Attachés Corps, including representatives from the United States and Australia, organized by Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence at the Cambodian-Thai border, five instances of gunfire initiated by Thai military forces were recorded between 10:35 a.m. and 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, a total of nine rounds were fired, involving both M79 and M16 weapons. The incident occurred during the Second Annual Tour of 2026 for the Military Attachés Corps in Phnom Penh (MACPP), which was conducting an observation at the O’Smach International Border Checkpoint in Oddar Meanchey Province following the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Prior to the visit, the Secretariat of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) of Cambodia’s Military Region 4 had issued an official notification to its counterpart in Thailand’s 2nd Army Area regarding the 2026 second annual MACPP tour, reflecting a high level of commitment to security and peace not only between the two countries but also for the broader region and the international community.

“As a law-abiding and responsible state, Cambodia adheres to the peaceful resolution of disputes. Achieving lasting peace between our two countries—which contributes to peace, stability, and unity within ASEAN—requires genuine commitment and full respect for international law, the ASEAN Charter, and all existing treaties and agreements that bind us,” Socheata said. She added that the incident runs counter to the spirit of the ceasefire and to agreements established by both sides to reduce tensions and promote peace, security, and stability along the border.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier, has signed an agreement with US aircraft manufacturer Boeing to purchase 14 new aircraft.

The deal was signed at a ceremony in the capital, Dhaka, on the evening of April 30. Under the agreement, Biman will add eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, and four Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft to its fleet. The total value of the deal is estimated at around US$3.7 billion. Officials said the acquisition will significantly enhance Biman’s fleet modernization efforts, support the expansion of long-haul routes, and increase its capacity to operate regional flights.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally inaugurated the “Apna Ghar” housing scheme and announced that he will personally oversee its implementation.

On Thursday, the prime minister attended the launch ceremony and officially initiated the scheme. Under the program, loans of up to 10 million rupees will be provided on concessional terms. The scheme will be implemented across all four provinces, as well as in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The prime minister directed banks to issue loans in accordance with the law and warned against any negligence.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the initial target is to provide loans for the construction of 50,000 houses, with plans to expand the program to 500,000 houses over the next four years.

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