AJA Newsbites – June 9, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung met with South Korea’s four top constitutional leaders at the presidential office on June 8 to address the ballot shortage controversy that emerged during the June 3 local elections. Participants described the incident as a serious infringement on citizens’ voting rights and a challenge to democratic governance.

They agreed on the need for a thorough investigation, accountability for those responsible, and fundamental reform of the election management system. One key proposal discussed was replacing the current part-time leadership structure of the National Election Commission with a full-time management system to strengthen oversight and crisis response.

President Lee stressed that any failure to guarantee citizens’ right to vote was unacceptable. The presidential office, however, clarified that constitutional revision regarding the commission’s status was not discussed during the meeting.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia is targeting electric vehicle (EV) adoption of 35 to 40% and electric motorcycles of 70% by 2050, as part of national efforts to combat climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, cut air pollution from fuel combustion, and promote green energy.

The government has set a target of 30,000 EVs among civil servants and the general public by 2030, backed by a national EV policy aimed at embracing new technologies and innovations on the path to carbon neutrality by 2050. According to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, as of March 2026, a total of 16,210 EVs had been registered in Cambodia, comprising 11,656 cars, 3,832 motorcycles, and 722 tricycles.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

The Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has released crime statistics for Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, for the month of May. According to the data, 4,682 incidents were recorded last month, including 20 cases of car snatching, 106 cases of car theft, 445 motorcycle snatchings, 2,240 motorcycle thefts, and 1,860 mobile phone snatchings.

A total of over 24,000 crimes have been committed in Karachi so far this year. Monthly figures show 5,125 crimes in January, 4,608 in February, 4,896 in March, 4,959 in April, and 4,682 in May, with January and April recording the highest figures. Compared to the same five-month period in 2025, when more than 27,000 crimes were reported, this year’s figure of just over 24,000 represents a notable decline.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan and South Korea are continuing to deepen their strategic energy partnership, with a focus on investment expansion, technological modernisation, and petrochemical sector development. The announcement was made by Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov at the 11th meeting of the Kazakh-Korean Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

Zharkeshov noted that energy remains a cornerstone of bilateral relations. National company KazMunayGas and the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) are jointly developing oil fields in Kazakhstan, ensuring stable supplies for both domestic consumption and export. In 2025, domestic oil deliveries reached approximately 420,000 tons. Exports to South Korea have remained significant but fluctuating in recent years — 5.754 million tons in 2022, 5.535 million tons in 2023, 1.723 million tons in 2024, and 1.456 million tons in 2025.

Kazakhstan is also prioritising the development of its petrochemical industry and attracting Korean investment and advanced technologies. Power sector cooperation includes combined-cycle plant projects in Atyrau (310 MW) and Turkestan (1,000 MW), aimed at boosting generation capacity and efficiency.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260609 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN