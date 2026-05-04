AJA Newsbites – May 4, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Samsung family has completed the payment of approximately 12 trillion won in inheritance taxes on the estate of the late Lee Kun-hee over a five-year period, marking one of the largest such payments globally.

The heirs financed the tax through a combination of stock sales, dividends, and loans. The total amount is equivalent to about 1.5 times South Korea’s total inheritance tax revenue in 2024. A significant portion of Lee’s legacy was also donated to society, including around 23,000 artworks and national treasures, as well as substantial investments in healthcare initiatives such as infectious disease centers and pediatric care. The case is widely regarded as a landmark example of balancing corporate wealth with social contribution.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian police have detained a man in his 30s to assist in investigations into a social media post containing images deemed insulting to the Sultan of Selangor.

A team from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, in collaboration with Penang police, arrested the suspect at 7:10 p.m. in Bukit Mertajam, Penang. Federal police CID director Datuk M. Kumar said the investigation was initiated following a post uploaded on May 2 by a Facebook account under the name “Lucas Liam,” which allegedly insulted the Selangor ruler. He said the arrest resulted from close cooperation between the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission in identifying the individual involved.

“Police also seized two Samsung mobile phones and SIM cards believed to have been used to upload the post,” he said in a statement on Sunday, adding that 12 police reports have been lodged in connection with the case.

According to Kumar, an application for a remand order will be made to facilitate investigations under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Section 504 of the Penal Code—relating to intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace—and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act. He warned that misuse of social media involving sensitive issues related to race, religion, and the royal institution (3R) could undermine social harmony and national well-being. “Police are committed to taking firm action against any party that violates the law to ensure that the country’s peace and security are safeguarded,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia exported nearly US$600 million worth of tires and vehicle parts to international markets in the first three months of 2026, with the United States accounting for more than US$358 million of the total. Other key export destinations included Brazil, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, South Africa, and Mexico.

According to a report by the Ministry of Commerce, tire exports from January to March reached more than US$472 million, marking a 42.37% increase compared to over US$331 million during the same period in 2025. Exports of car parts totaled more than US$92 million, up 30.15% year-on-year, with major markets including Japan, Thailand, the United States, China, Canada, Vietnam, the Philippines, South Korea, and Malaysia.

The report added that Cambodia also exported bicycle and motorcycle parts worth more than US$16 million to markets such as the Netherlands, China, Lithuania, Taiwan, the United States, Portugal, Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, and Vietnam. The number of tire factories in Cambodia has risen to eight, with investments spread across five economic zones in provinces including Svay Rieng, Sihanoukville, and Kratie.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

The Chairman of the All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation (APNEC), Shakeel Yamin Kanga, said in a message on Journalism Day that the past year has been highly difficult and challenging for journalism.

He noted that both developing and developed countries have continued to impose various restrictions on the media. In Pakistan, there have been multiple incidents of journalists being killed, harassed, arrested in what he described as false cases, and subjected to violence. He added that pressure on the media from the government and state institutions has also intensified.

Kanga said various methods are being used to control media organizations, including pressure to adopt preferred editorial policies, the use of government advertisements to influence editorial decisions, restrictions on access to information through both overt and covert censorship, and the removal of dissenting voices from broadcasts.

He also highlighted the risks faced by journalists in conflict zones. During international conflicts, particularly in Gaza, many journalists lost their lives while performing their duties. In Afghanistan, restrictions on media freedom have persisted, while in conflict-affected regions such as Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, and Sudan, journalists have faced serious threats, attacks, and fatalities.

In countries including Russia, India, and Iran, journalists have also encountered pressure, arrests, and censorship. He added that even in Europe and the United States—often regarded as strong proponents of democracy and freedom of expression—journalism continues to face challenges at various levels.

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