AJA Newsbites – May 24, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korea’s Naegohyang Women’s Football Club defeated Japan’s Tokyo Verdy Beleza 1-0 to win the AFC Women’s Champions League final in Suwon on May 23. Captain Kim Kyong-yong scored the decisive goal in the 44th minute, securing the club’s first continental title and $1 million in prize money. After beating Suwon FC Women in the semifinal, the North Korean side relied on disciplined defending and quick counterattacks to overcome the Japanese champions.

Following the final whistle, players celebrated on the pitch while a South Korean civic supporters’ group cheered loudly from the stands. Kim, who scored in both the semifinal and final, was named the tournament MVP. The victory highlighted the continued strength and resilience of North Korean women’s football on the Asian stage.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia has a strong foundation to lead the development of smart and sustainable energy in the Asean region, particularly through efforts to realise the Asean Power Grid (APG), said Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) Senior Chief Strategy, Regulatory and Sustainability Officer Datuk Muhamad Nazri Pazil.

He said Malaysia’s strategic location at the heart of Asean, world-class grid infrastructure, mature energy ecosystem, and policies supporting the energy transition agenda provide the country with an advantage to play a larger regional role. “From the strategic position that we have, it allows us to collaborate with other utility partners through the APG. With the APG, we can share energy. When there is high demand in a particular country, we can help,” said Muhamad Nazri during Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme on Thursday, May 22.

He said the Energy Transition Conference (ETCon26), which will take place from June 3 to 5, 2026, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, will serve as an important platform for Asean states to discuss ways to accelerate the realisation of the APG.

On cross-border energy cooperation, Muhamad Nazri said the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore (LTMS) initiative is the first interconnection that enables commercial power transfer and supports supply security. He added that another five projects are in the planning and feasibility study stages, including the Vietnam-Malaysia-Singapore (VMS) interconnection, the Sarawak-Peninsular Malaysia-Singapore link, and enhanced interconnection capacity between Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has ordered technical and educational measures to curb the decline in social morality, especially among those who produce anarchic content on social media.

In his remarks while chairing a cabinet meeting on Friday, May 23, the Prime Minister instructed relevant ministries and institutions, particularly the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, to address the issue.

The Prime Minister’s instruction came in response to a growing trend of uncontrolled posts on social media involving sexually suggestive photos, erotic content, cursing, insults, and obscene language, despite a series of warnings previously issued by the relevant ministries and institutions.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, has concluded a brief but highly significant official visit to Iran. During the visit, which began on Friday, May 22, Field Marshal Munir held high-level meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the meetings focused on ongoing mediation efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions and advancing constructive diplomatic progress. Encouraging progress toward a final understanding emerged during detailed negotiations over the course of the visit. ISPR confirmed that the visit was part of Pakistan’s broader mediation efforts in the context of ongoing regional tensions following the April 8, 2026 ceasefire.

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