Coexistence, Solidarity, and Dialogue Among Civilizations: Values Deeply Rooted in Bahrain’s Identity

View from Manama, the capital of Bahrain

By Habib Toumi

MANAMA: Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain stands as a distinguished model in promoting the values of peaceful coexistence, solidarity, and dialogue among civilizations, cultures, and religions.

Marking the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations, the Minister emphasized Bahrain’s steadfast commitment to its humanitarian values and long-established diplomatic principles.

These include fostering dialogue among peoples and civilizations, safeguarding religious and cultural diversity, embracing mutual respect and understanding, upholding international law and conventions, prioritizing wisdom and diplomacy in resolving disputes, combating extremism and terrorism, and advancing a shared vision of humanity united in peace, security, and prosperity.

The Minister highlighted Bahrain’s continued dedication, through its active engagement in regional and international organizations and its non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term, to strengthening multilateral cooperation in support of international peace and security, the peaceful settlement of conflicts, the protection of human rights, and the promotion of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity.

He noted that this commitment is reflected in the work of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence, Bahrain’s hosting of international conferences dedicated to interfaith and intercultural dialogue, and the launch of global initiatives and awards that advance a culture of peace and tolerance, serve humanity, empower women and youth, and support sustainable development. Among these achievements is the adoption by the United Nations of Bahrain’s initiative establishing the International Day of Peaceful Coexistence.

Al Zayani expressed pride in the international community’s confidence in Bahraini diplomacy and the Kingdom’s deeply rooted values. He noted that this confidence has been reflected in the broad international support for initiatives and resolutions championed by Bahrain.

They include United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 and resolutions adopted by the Human Rights Council, as well as other United Nations measures condemning Iran’s attacks against Bahrain, countries of the region, and their civilian populations.

These resolutions called on Iran to cease activities that undermine regional security and stability, refrain from activating proxy networks and affiliated cells, and ensure the freedom and safety of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and other strategic waterways, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Such measures, he said, are essential for safeguarding energy and food security, maintaining stable supply chains, and protecting global trade.

The minister stressed that the devastating humanitarian and economic consequences of ongoing conflicts around the world underscore the urgent need for the international community, particularly the Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities in resolving disputes and ending wars through peaceful means.

He emphasized the importance of achieving a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue and advancing initiatives proposed by King Hamad, including the convening of an international peace conference, expanding access to healthcare and education for conflict-affected populations, and promoting an international convention to criminalize religious and racial hate speech while strengthening a global culture of peace.

The minister also underscored the significance of the initiative advanced by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to modernize and strengthen the United Nations system, as well as the call for an international treaty governing artificial intelligence to ensure its responsible use in support of peace, stability, and sustainable prosperity at both the regional and global levels.

Al Zayani affirmed that the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations provides an important opportunity for Bahrain to renew its commitment to its enduring human and civilizational values, its balanced and principled diplomacy, and its continued leadership in promoting tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and constructive dialogue among civilizations and cultures.

He reiterated Bahrain’s aspiration for a world guided by mutual understanding, peace, prosperity, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and adherence to the principles of justice, transparency, and respect for international law and the United Nations Charter.