AJA Newsbites – June 7, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Controversy over the ballot paper shortage during South Korea’s June 3 local elections continues, with protests demanding a re-election entering their third day outside the Jamsil vote-counting center in Seoul. Around 10,000 people gathered, many in their 20s and 30s, arguing that their constitutional voting rights had been undermined and calling for accountability from the National Election Commission (NEC).

Participants carried signs reading “Not Left or Right, but the People’s Rights,” while volunteers helped maintain order and distribute national flags. Student bodies at major universities, including Seoul National University, Korea University, and Yonsei University, issued statements criticising the election management failure and urging a thorough investigation.

Government officials and ruling party figures have acknowledged that the ballot shortage raised serious concerns about voting rights, while cautioning against unverified election fraud claims or escalating tensions through radical protests. Police have maintained a strong presence around the counting center, where public safety concerns have also grown due to a large K-pop event taking place nearby.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s federal government has proposed a 27.32% increase in the development budget for Gilgit-Baltistan — a region administered by Pakistan but claimed by India as part of Jammu and Kashmir — for the upcoming fiscal year 2026–27.

Budget documents show that the proposed development allocation for Gilgit-Baltistan stands at over 39 billion rupees (about 201.6 billion won), compared to the revised development budget of 30.67 billion rupees (about 158.6 billion won) for the current fiscal year. Compared to the original budget of 37.1 billion rupees (about 191.8 billion won) set for the current year, this represents an increase of 5.26%.

Of the proposed allocation, 23 billion rupees (about 118.9 billion won) have been earmarked under the block allocation/Annual Development Programme (ADP) head.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan has officially broken ground on the first power unit of its integrated nuclear power plant in the Farish district of Jizzakh Region. The launch ceremony was attended via teleconference by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

Mirziyoyev described the project as a historic milestone that will drive the country’s technological, industrial, and scientific development while strengthening long-term energy security. The plant will provide clean electricity and support the growth of Uzbekistan’s scientific and industrial capabilities.

The project is notable for combining large-scale and small modular reactors at a single site — a configuration described as unique in the world. Grossi welcomed the initiative, noting its potential to support digital infrastructure and broader economic development while meeting international safety standards.

Russia will provide a preferential export loan, nuclear fuel supplies, maintenance services, and spent fuel management. The completed plant will include four reactors with a combined capacity exceeding 2 gigawatts (GW).

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260607 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN