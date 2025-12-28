Hangung’s Globalization Gains Momentum with Umpire Seminar in India

By The AsiaN Team

KOLKATA, India: The global expansion of Hangung, a two-hands Korean archery, has entered a new phase following a successful certification of 21 international umpires in Kolkata, India.

An international Hangung competition is highly likely to take place in Kolkata as early as in July next year, according to the World Hangung Association.

The 2025 West Bengal Partnership Taekwondo Program & Hangung Umpire (Referee) Seminar was held on December 20 – 22 in New Digha, a coastal city in New Medinipur, located 184km from Kolkata.

The event was jointly organized by the India Hangung Association, the Taekwondo Association of West Bengal, and the Roy’s Taekwondo Academy in association with 91.9 Friends FM.

The seminar took place at Prime Park Hotel in New Digha, drawing about 300 participants, including 133 Taekwondo trainees, 130 Taekwondo trainees’ parents, 19 Hangung umpire candidates, and six officials from the Taekwondo Association of West Bengal.

The Dec. 20-21 Hangung referee seminar was conducted by a three-member Korean delegation, led by Dr. Kang Seok-jae, president of the AsiaAmericaEurope Hangung Federation (AAEHF) and board member of the World Hangung Association. The other two were Poet Seo Young-soon, AAEHF board member in charge of K-sport Hangung culture, and president of Dolce Classic; and Seo Yang-soon, AAEHF executive director and executive director of the Seoul Hangung Association.

On the first day of the two-day Hangung referee seminar, AAEHF President Dr. Kang delivered a special lecture titled ‘Hangung’s Social Responsibility and Globalization’ to an audience of 300 trainees and parents. This was followed by theoretical lectures in English and practical sessions on Hangung throwing techniques.

During the seminar, Hangung founder Hu Kwang, president of the World Hangung Association, encouraged the referee candidates via a video call. He expressed his hope that an international Hangung competition could be held in either Korea or India next year to mark the 20th anniversary of the sport’s founding.

Hu highlighted the deep historical ties between the two nations, citing the controversial story of Princess Suriratna, or Heo Hwang-ok, of the ancient Indian kingdom of Ayodhya, who came to Korea in 48 AD to marry King Suro of the Gaya kingdom. She became the founder of the Kimhae Heo, or Hu, family clan.

“It is a beautiful coincidence that Hangung, founded by a descendant of Queen Heo, is now being introduced to India. I believe the globalization of Hangung, a Korea-originated sport for all, will truly take flight from here,” Hu remarked.

The referee certification process concluded on December 21 with written and practical exams. Following the tests, all participating Taekwondo students and parents took part in a Hangung hands-on experience session.

Assisting in the Hangung experience session were Grand Master Pradipta Kumar Roy and Master Ruma Roy Chowdhury, a couple from Kolkata who earned their 3rd-class Hangung umpire and leader certificates at the Hangung headquarters in Cheongyang, Korea exactly one month ago on November 21.

Pradipta Kumar Roy, a 7th-Dan Kukkiwon Taekwondo master, serves as general secretary of the Roy’s Taekwondo Academy, general secretary of the Taekwondo Association of West Bengal, and president of the GCS International West Bengal, India Chapter. He was appointed president of the India Hangung Association and the West Bengal Hangung Association by World Hangung Association President Hu on November 21. Ruma Roy Chowdhury is a 6th Dan Taekwondo master.

Soven Banerjee, former deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police and vice president of the Taekwondo Association of West Bengal, was with the Korean delegation throughout the entire schedule.

The Korean Hangung delegation’s visit also garnered significant political support.

On December 19, the Hangung representatives met with Dr. Abdus Sattar, who serves as the chief advisor to the chief minister of West Bengal (in the rank of Cabinet minister) and chief advisor to the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department, Government of West Bengal, at the historic Writers’ Building.

After a Hangung experience, Dr. Sattar expressed great interest in Hangung and pledged his support for hosting an international Hangung competition in Kolkata next year.

Furthermore, Sk. Habibur Rahaman, chairman of the East Medinipur District Primary School Council, said during an outdoor Taekwondo event on December 21 that he would positively consider introducing Hangung and Taekwondo programs to primary schools in the Medinipur region.

Jimmy Khurshed Tangree, head of 91.9 Friends FM, also committed to actively promoting Hangung as a premier K-sport.

“With 21 new referees certified in India recently, the globalization of Hangung has begun in earnest,” said AAEHF President Kang Seok-jae. “We hope the ‘Taegung’ program, a fusion of Taekwondo and Hangung, will continue to expand worldwide.”

President Kang also said that he would appoint Grand Master Kumar Roy as vice president in charge of education of the AAEHF to further bolster Hangung’s international growth.