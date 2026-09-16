AJA Newsbites – September 16, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Defense minister nominee Kang Shin-chul faces a confirmation hearing on September 16 amid scrutiny over property transactions involving his family. Kang, a retired Army four-star general and former deputy commander of the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command, was nominated partly amid expectations that a seasoned military leader could stabilize the armed forces.

Kang and family members — including his father, older brother and aunt — obtained eligibility for apartments through a special program for displaced residents, following address registrations in Seoul’s Guro district that opposition lawmakers call fictitious. His 30-year-old son also purchased a redevelopment-linked commercial property in Bundang for 700 million won, funded entirely through personal debt including interest-free loans from relatives.

Kang says the apartment process was legal and that all family members were legitimate displaced-resident beneficiaries. He acknowledged the property issue “fell short of public expectations” but denied any wrongdoing.

The hearing is also expected to cover major defense policy issues, including the potential deployment of forces to the Strait of Hormuz, the integration of the three service academies and the transfer of wartime operational control.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Sarawak Governor Tun Dr. Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said Malaysia Day should serve as a platform for reflection on how far the country has come in building a mature and capable society.

In his message for the September 16 Malaysia Day celebration, Wan Junaidi said the strength of a nation is not measured solely by economic progress or physical development but also depends on maturity and wisdom in managing diversity.

“Malaysia today is entering an era that demands new ways of thinking. Global competition is becoming increasingly complex, driven by artificial intelligence, the digital economy and geopolitical changes. In this situation, we cannot merely be consumers of change. Instead, we must be the creators of the future,” he said.

He said true progress could only be achieved when no one was left behind, calling for continued attention to the elderly, persons with disabilities, rural communities and vulnerable groups. He also called for a culture of excellence across education, research, sports, the arts and public service, and expressed hope to see more young Sarawakians emerge as scientists, engineers, technology founders and community leaders.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn delivered Cambodia’s opening statement on September 15 at the first meeting of the Thailand-Cambodia Conciliation Commission under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) at Capella Singapore.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow also addressed the commission and said Thailand entered the process in good faith, standing ready to engage constructively toward a negotiated and equitable solution.

Acting as Agent for Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn — joined by Deputy Agent Lam Chea, Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs — said Phnom Penh had chosen compulsory conciliation to resolve maritime differences peacefully. “Cambodia has chosen this diplomatic pathway under international law not to escalate tension, but to rebuild trust and resolve overlapping claims constructively,” he stated.

The September 14–16 proceedings, supported by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as registry, establish a conciliation mechanism for managing overlapping maritime claims between the two countries. Cambodia initiated the UNCLOS process in June after Thailand unilaterally cancelled a 2001 memorandum of understanding governing joint maritime negotiations on May 5.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia’s real retail sales index grew 1.1 percent year on year in July 2026, recovering from a 3 percent contraction in June, although monthly sales edged down 0.1 percent. Bank Indonesia data showed the rebound was driven by food, beverages and tobacco, while fuel and electronics sales remained weak.

Meanwhile, the government says its plan to open bank accounts for around 200 million people remains fiscally manageable, with an initial deposit of Rp50,000 per account. Conflicting statements have emerged over whether the sovereign wealth fund Danantara will transfer Rp120 trillion to the 2026 state budget. The Finance Ministry says fuel subsidies remain secure despite renewed oil-price pressures linked to the US-Iran conflict.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) hosted the Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2026 in Islamabad on September 15 and 16, offering Pakistani students the opportunity to interact directly with representatives of leading Malaysian universities and explore undergraduate, postgraduate and professional programs.

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan inaugurated the fair, highlighting the longstanding relations between the two countries and the role of education in strengthening bilateral ties.

Participating institutions presented information on internationally recognized degree programs, scholarships, admissions requirements, student visas and campus life. University representatives also provided individual counseling to students and parents. The fair will move to Lahore on September 19 and 20.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan is building a plant to produce humanoid robots and components in partnership with South Korean robotics company ROBOTIS at the Yangi Avlod Special Industrial Zone in Tashkent. Construction began in June during the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum, with total investment estimated at up to $100 million. The facility is expected to create more than 1,000 skilled jobs and support technology transfer.

South Korean Ambassador to Uzbekistan Won Do-yeon and ROBOTIS President Kim Byung-soo attended the groundbreaking ceremony alongside Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev. According to ROBOTIS, construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, with mass production set to begin in January 2027. The factory will manufacture humanoid robots and robotic components for export to Japan, the United States, Europe and South Korea.

The investment marks a new stage in Uzbekistan–South Korea economic cooperation, moving beyond traditional industries toward advanced manufacturing. Alongside projects involving Kia, Incheon Airport and high-speed rail, the robotics plant could strengthen Tashkent’s position as a regional high-tech hub. Successful implementation will depend on developing reliable component supply chains and training local engineers to work with advanced autonomous technologies.

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