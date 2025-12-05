AJA Newsbites – December 5, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

In his new book Battleground of Power and the Press, Song Hee-young—who once served as both managing editor and editorial director at the influential Chosun Ilbo, Korea’s most powerful newspaper—reveals troubling details about prosecutorial practices. He recounts testimony by Park Su-hwan of Newscom, who described long solitary waits, pressured statements, and minimal legal access—methods used even against a prominent conservative journalist during the Park Geun-hye administration. That someone of Song’s stature felt compelled to document this shows how deeply institutional self-interest shapes prosecutorial behavior. Former Prosecutor General Yoon Suk-yeol’s remark, “I am loyal to the organization,” and the recent Daejang-dong appeal withdrawal controversy echo the same mindset. As Korea prepares for a major restructuring of prosecutorial authority next year, rebuilding public trust in investigations has become an urgent national task.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has hosted a two-day ASEAN NEXT 2025 Forum in Phnom Penh, focusing on the efforts of the 11 nations of the Association of Southeast Asia (ASEAN) to promote science, technology, and innovation as a catalyst for economic growth and industrial modernization across the region. The 2025 Forum brought together leaders, experts, and industry representatives from ASEAN member states—Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste—under the theme: “The Role of Technology and Innovation Infrastructure for the Success of the Industrial Sector.” In his opening remarks on Wednesday, H.E. Hem Vandy, Cambodia’s Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, said that the competitiveness of the industrial sector in the 21st century is no longer based on low-cost labor but on knowledge, digital systems, modern technology, and soft infrastructure, which serves as a strong foundation for technology, innovation, and human capital. The forum also aims to guide regional innovation policies, strengthen cross-border partnerships, and accelerate ASEAN’s transformation toward a modern, technology-driven, high-value-added manufacturing sector.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Pratikno issued an apology today for the less-than-optimal handling of the floods and landslides in Sumatra, despite the government having worked intensively from the first day of the disaster under the directive of President Prabowo. The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported that the number of confirmed deaths has increased from 631 yesterday to 753. A total of 650 people remain missing, while 2,600 others have been injured across Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra. The Ministry of Finance has allocated Rp 2.03 trillion to BNPB, sourced from the Additional Budget Allocation (ABT) of the 2025 State Budget (APBN). According to Deni Surjantoro, Head of the Ministry’s Communication and Information Services Bureau, the allocation is intended to support emergency response efforts in the affected regions. The government also maintains an annual emergency disaster response fund through BNPB’s budget implementation list (DIPA), which provides Ready-to-Use Funds (DSP) amounting to Rp 250 billion. In the 2025 State Budget, BNPB’s total allocation reaches approximately Rp 2.01 trillion. However, in the 2026 State Budget, the agency’s budget is set to drop significantly to Rp 491 billion.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Wednesday that the bidding process for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)—the first state-owned entity slated for divestment under the government’s policy framework—will be held on December 23. According to state-run media, the prime minister made the announcement during a meeting with business leaders and company representatives participating in the national carrier’s privatisation process. The remarks come as Islamabad moves forward with a renewed effort to privatise the national flag carrier, a key requirement under Pakistan’s USD 7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme. A previous attempt to privatise PIA failed when a USD 36 million bid from a real estate firm fell far short of the USD 305 million floor price, amid concerns over the airline’s debt, staffing issues, and limited management control. In the latest attempt, the government is offering full divestment, has removed the sales tax on leased aircraft, and is providing limited protection against legal and tax claims. Around 80 percent of the airline’s debt has been transferred to the state.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

The Karachi Cantonment Board has instructed residents to immediately vacate dilapidated and unsafe properties, and notably, the Hockey Club of Pakistan Stadium—now known as the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium—has also been issued a notice. According to a public notice, several buildings within the cantonment limits have been declared dilapidated and at risk of causing harm to lives and property, especially during the monsoon season. All concerned lessees, occupants, owners, and tenants of the identified buildings are therefore requested to vacate the premises immediately or carry out necessary repairs. Failure to do so will result in legal action under the Cantonment Act of 1924. The directive further states that the affected buildings must be inspected—at the expense of the occupants—by a structural engineer or firm registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council, and the inspection report must be submitted to the office without delay. The notice includes 71 properties and buildings across Karachi, including Muslim Colony, Buzzetta Line, M.A. Jinnah Road, and Saddar, as well as the leased property of the Hockey Club of Pakistan Stadium.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov has arrived in Pakistan for a two-day state visit, marking his first trip to the country since taking office. His aircraft landed at Nur Khan Airbase near Islamabad, where he was received by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other senior officials. A 21-gun salute was presented in his honour. During the visit, President Japarov is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the prime minister, the president, the speaker of the National Assembly, and the chairman of the Senate. The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation and expanding opportunities for partnership. A Kyrgyz–Pakistani business forum will also be held. At a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in July, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to increasing bilateral trade to USD 100 million.

