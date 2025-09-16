AJA Newsbites – September 16, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kim Seong-min, former head of Free North Korea Radio and a prominent figure in the North Korean democratization movement, passed away on September 12 after a battle with cancer. He was 63.

A former captain of a North Korean military arts troupe, Kim defected in 1995 and settled in South Korea in 1999. He later became a mentor to many fellow defectors and served as chairman of the Defectors’ Association. In 2004, he launched a daily two-hour radio broadcast into North Korea—an effort he sustained for 20 years without interruption. “The more pro-North groups protested, the more I knew I was on the right path,” he once said.

His death comes at a time when defection routes are increasingly restricted and public support for North Korean broadcasts is dwindling. In his poem Freedom, he wrote: “Without it, life is a living death.”

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi extended a warm welcome to all international delegates arriving in Malaysia to attend the Global Halal Summit (GHaS) 2025, held from 16 to 26 September 2025.

Ahmad Zahid expressed his gratitude to the 92 recognised halal certification bodies from 47 countries, as well as ambassadors, policymakers, academics, and industry leaders from around the world, for their presence and steadfast commitment to advancing the global halal ecosystem.

“It is an honour to host all of you in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. May your journey to Malaysia be safe and smooth, and may you experience the warmth of our hospitality throughout your stay.

“Most importantly, may the knowledge, partnerships, and opportunities you gain at GHaS 2025 bring meaningful benefits to your countries and contribute to strengthening the global halal industry for a sustainable and trusted future.

“Malaysia is proud to serve as a strategic bridge for integrity, sustainability, and resilience in the halal world. Together with you, we can elevate halal excellence to even greater heights,” he shared in a Facebook post on Monday.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

On Sunday, Cambodia’s Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training, in collaboration with the Cambodian Embassy in the Republic of Korea, joined approximately 2,500 members of the Cambodian community in Korea to host the 7th annual Pchum Ben alms-giving ceremony. The event was held at Wat Kumi (Pagoda), where offerings were presented to Buddhist monks in honor of the souls of fallen soldiers.

The ceremony featured religious rituals, traditional artistic performances, Khmer food stalls, and opportunities for community networking with various working groups.

Pchum Ben is a 15-day Buddhist observance (held this year from September 8 to 23) that plays a vital role in preserving and promoting Cambodian culture and religious heritage. This annual ceremony especially serves to honor the memory of soldiers who lost their lives during the recent Cambodian-Thai border conflict.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Three Iranian films are set to make appearances at upcoming international film festivals.

The Last Game Shot, written and directed by Peyman Shahbod, has been officially selected for the 41st Boston International Film Festival in the United States, taking place from September 18–22, 2025. The film tells the story of a renowned actor returning to cinema after years away, as the boundaries between life and art blur during the final scenes of a film.

The Last Love Story, directed by Asal Javanmardi, will compete at the inaugural CineFem International Women’s Film Festival in Uruguay, running from September 17–21, 2025. It centers on Houri, a blind woman living in a village, who still waits faithfully for her fiancé who went missing during the war, holding on to an old promise.

Meanwhile, Hollein in Iran, a documentary by Hadi Afarideh, will be screened at the Travel Film Award festival in Barcelona, Spain, from September 26–28. The film explores themes of architecture, culture, and sustainable tourism.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.