AJA Newsbites – September 15, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The National Assembly is holding a confirmation hearing on September 15 for justice minister nominee Kim Seung-won, with no witnesses or testifiers approved. The opposition People Power Party requested 44 witnesses and four testifiers, but the ruling Democratic Party rejected all of them.

Kim faces questions on multiple fronts: his 2021 request to the food and drug regulator concerning Genencell’s COVID-19 treatment trial; his ties to the broker involved in the case; allegations that political donations were linked to favors; and the hiring of a judge’s son as a legislative aide — a judge who had denied arrest warrants. Other issues include his family’s involvement in a social cooperative for people with developmental disabilities, a past drunk-driving conviction, false-address registration for his child’s schooling, and his public call to drop criminal cases involving President Lee Jae-myung.

Kim has denied receiving or being promised any benefit and says the request to the regulator was made in the public interest. The hearing is proceeding without witnesses central to the key allegations, drawing criticism that it risks becoming a formality.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s participation in the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit is not aimed at opposing any bloc but at advocating a fairer international system and rules, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“BRICS or ASEAN is not meant to oppose other groups. Our cooperation with the EU, US and Australia continues. We are only setting fair rules. The UN system agreed in 1945 is outdated, unfair and undemocratic,” he told Malaysian media in Kozhikode before concluding his working visit to India, as quoted by Bernama.

Anwar said Malaysia will maintain good bilateral relations with the United States but should not be prevented from voicing views important for Malaysia, the region and the world. He added that the World Bank and IMF must be reviewed as some aspects no longer reflect current needs. Malaysia also supports reducing reliance on the US dollar in trade, including using local currencies for bilateral transactions.

On full BRICS membership, Anwar said a moratorium is in place but Malaysia’s partner status, which it has held since January 1, 2025, allows participation in almost all activities and mechanisms. Anwar attended the summit in New Delhi hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering Malaysia’s National Statement on Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Bilateral trade between Cambodia and Japan reached nearly $2 billion in the first eight months of 2026, marking an 18.7 percent increase year on year.

According to the General Department of Customs and Excise, Cambodia’s exports to Japan rose 22.2 percent to $1.26 billion, led by garments, electronics and agricultural products. Imports from Japan grew 6.4 percent to $717 million, consisting mainly of machinery, vehicles and consumer goods.

Cambodia Chamber of Commerce Vice President Neak Oknha Lim Heng attributed the growth to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, which has expanded tariff preferences between the two countries. Economic analyst Dr. Hong Vanak noted that Japanese investors remain confident in Cambodia’s market, citing successful ventures such as AEON malls and electronic component factories. The momentum builds on strong 2025 performance, when bilateral trade rose 17.14 percent to surpass $2.53 billion.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will depart Dhaka for New York on September 21 to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, his first address to the body as head of government. He is scheduled to return on September 26.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir disclosed the schedule while speaking to journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 14. He said the prime minister would present Bangladesh’s new vision and priorities on the global stage and hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.

Kabir added that a high-level discussion on the Rohingya crisis would also be organized on the sidelines of the session. The visit coincides with Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman serving as president of the 81st General Assembly.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan ranked 38th out of 70 economies with a score of 65.4 in the 2026 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking released by the International Institute for Management Development in June. While the position represents a slight decline from last year, Kazakhstan outperformed several major economies, including Spain, Portugal, Poland, India, Italy and Turkey.

The IMD index assesses economies across four categories: economic performance, government effectiveness, business effectiveness and infrastructure. Kazakhstan placed 23rd in both government and business effectiveness and 43rd in infrastructure.

Kazakhstan remains the only Central Asian nation included in the IMD ranking. Staying in the global top 40 is significant for the country’s investment profile, signaling institutional stability and continued progress in upgrading its technological and logistics infrastructure.

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