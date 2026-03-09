AJA Newsbites – March 9, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

March 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the passing of comedian Kim Hyung-gon, remembered as one of the figures who expanded the role of comedy in modern Korea. He firmly believed that laughter was not merely entertainment but a social necessity.

Kim once said, “Late-night television should feature comedy so that people can fall asleep with a smile. We should have a Day of Laughter, and on that day everyone should laugh no matter what happens. The habit of smiling must be cultivated from childhood, and nothing can be achieved without preparation.” Through political satire and current-affairs comedy, he elevated the quality of broadcasting, helped foster the comedy theater movement, and mentored younger performers.

Twenty years later, Kim Hyung-gon is still remembered as a national comedian who taught that laughter gives strength to society.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regards women as the strength of the family, the pillars of the community, and key drivers of national development.

Anwar said that behind every strong family and prosperous society lie the sacrifices, perseverance, and wisdom of women who tirelessly pass down their love for the sake of a better future. “Personally, I deeply appreciate the sacrifices of the women in my own life, especially Azizah (my wife) and my children, who have consistently given strength, patience, and support throughout this long journey of struggle.

“Indeed, the same strength is reflected in millions of women across the nation — mothers, wives, daughters, teachers, caregivers, and community leaders — who work and struggle quietly every day for the sake of their families and the beloved country.

“In conjunction with International Women’s Day today (Sunday), I invite everyone to appreciate the roles and immense contributions of women, and to ensure that they continue to be respected, empowered, and given fair opportunities to contribute to the nation’s development.”

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

The government is preparing spending cuts to keep the 2026 state budget deficit below 3% of GDP, as rising tensions in the Middle East risk pushing global oil prices higher.

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the government is ready to adjust expenditures if necessary to maintain the deficit target. The Ministry of Finance estimates that if global oil prices rise to around US$90–92 per barrel, the deficit could widen to about 3.6% of GDP without policy adjustments. The 2026 budget currently assumes a domestic oil price of US$70 per barrel.

The government is also considering reducing spending on the free nutritious meals program, which could save approximately Rp100 trillion from the overall scheme worth about US$20 billion.

