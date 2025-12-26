AJA Newsbites – December 26, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korean state media, Korean Central Television (KCTV), reported on December 25 that leader Kim Jong Un had inspected, on December 24, the construction site of an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine. According to the broadcast, Kim reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the nuclear armament of the navy, describing the vessel as a “nuclear shield” intended to safeguard national security.

While KCTV avoided overtly aggressive language and framed the submarine as a defensive deterrent, the disclosure is widely viewed as a clear signal of Pyongyang’s departure from its denuclearization commitments. If fully operational, the submarine would provide North Korea with a second-strike capability, allowing it to retaliate even if its land-based nuclear assets were neutralized.

The December 25 state media report appears to reflect careful message management ahead of potential U.S.–North Korea talks, while simultaneously heightening concerns over undersea security and intensifying regional military competition in Northeast Asia.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Royal Palace Ministry, together with both its legislative and executive bodies, has strongly condemned the brutal and inhumane acts of the Thai military, which it says have violated Cambodia’s sovereignty and involved continued shelling and bombing of innocent civilians in populated areas approximately 100 kilometers away from the Thai border.

According to the ministry, the Thai invasion, involving the indiscriminate use of both small and heavy weapons, has injured several Cambodian civilians, destroyed numerous homes, and forced schoolchildren, the elderly, and men and women to immediately seek temporary safety.

“We call on the international community to strongly condemn the violation of the Joint Declaration on the Peace Agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, as well as Thailand’s repeated illegal actions. We demand that Thailand be held fully accountable for these flagrant violations and urge Thailand to immediately cease all hostilities that threaten peace and stability in the region,” the ministry’s statement said.

The ministry added that the Thai side must strictly, honestly, and genuinely respect the ceasefire agreement, the Joint Declaration on the Peace Agreement, and all obligations under international law, and must adhere to the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, existing treaties, conventions, and agreements. It further emphasized opposition to the use of armed force and called for a just, lasting, and consistent solution in line with international law.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday signed financing agreements for two major initiatives totaling $730 million, aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s power infrastructure and advancing public sector reforms.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the agreements include the Second Power Transmission Strengthening Project, with financing of $330 million, and the Accelerating State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Transformation Program, amounting to $400 million.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, returned home from London after 17 years.

He arrived in Dhaka on a Bangladesh Biman flight on Thursday morning and attended a public reception held on the capital’s 300 Feet Road, where he addressed a large crowd. In his speech, Tarique Rahman said, “We have a plan for the people and the country.” He called for maintaining peace and order nationwide and ensuring the security of the people at any cost, emphasizing that everyone must work together to build the country. Following the public reception, Tarique Rahman went to Evercare Hospital, where he met his mother, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment.

Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka on Thursday, bringing an end to his 17-year exile. His return comes at a time when the interim government is preparing for national elections scheduled for February 12. When Tarique Rahman left for London on September 11, 2008, Bangladesh was under the control of a military-backed caretaker government.

