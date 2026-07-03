AJA Newsbites – July 3, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The National Assembly’s Special Committee on the June 3 local election ballot shortage entered the Jamsil Handball Stadium on July 2, escorted by 1,500 police officers — 27 days after protesters first blockaded the facility. Police secured the entrance by forcibly removing demonstrators, arresting one person during clashes.

Inside, the committee inspected 380 ballot boxes and 2.47 million ballots stored in shower rooms. No damage was found, but the complete absence of CCTV cameras sparked a security controversy. The Democratic Party called for the immediate relocation of the ballots, while the People Power Party argued that an accurate count must be conducted first to prevent serious misunderstandings.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s Home Ministry strengthened the country’s presence on the global stage through active participation in the Fourth United Nations High-Level Conference on Countering Terrorism at UN Headquarters in New York.

The Malaysian delegation, led by Deputy Secretary-General (Security) Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman, delivered the country’s official intervention statement during Session III: The Global Terrorism Threat Landscape. “During the session, Abdul Halim firmly presented Malaysia’s strategic views on the dynamics of today’s security threats. This not only underscored the ministry’s credibility but also demonstrated Malaysia’s role in advancing an inclusive and progressive national security narrative aligned with the principles of Malaysia Madani at the international level,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday, July 2.

Abdul Halim also delivered Malaysia’s National Statement at the UN General Assembly Hall on Wednesday, July 1, under Agenda Item 118: Report of the UN Secretary-General on the Ninth Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. The ministry said the session highlighted Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to supporting multilateral efforts to combat extremism, with Abdul Halim outlining the country’s holistic approach and emphasising the importance of international cooperation centred on justice and lasting peace.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s military leadership has formally lodged a complaint with Philippines Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. regarding a recent border incident involving Thai authorities.

General Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), sent an official letter to General Brawner on Monday, June 30, in his capacity as a key leader within ASEAN’s bilateral confidence-building mechanisms. The complaint centres on the activities of the ASEAN Observation Team (AOT) from the Thai side.

According to the letter obtained on Tuesday, July 1, members of the Thai AOT on June 26 crossed into Cambodian territory near the Khnar Temple area in Samraong Municipality, Oddar Meanchey Province, accompanied by armed Thai military personnel — without any prior notification, coordination, or authorisation from Cambodia. The Thai group reportedly engaged in tree-planting activities once inside the area.

General Vong Pisen expressed “deep concern” over the incursion, noting that the area clearly falls within Cambodia’s sovereign territory as delineated in bilateral maps, and stating that such unilateral actions violate the core principles of neutrality, mutual respect, and trust that underpin the AOT mechanism.

In his appeal to General Brawner, Vong Pisen requested support in reviewing the incident to ensure all AOT personnel strictly adhere to agreed Terms of Reference and maintain absolute neutrality. Despite the friction, the RCAF reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with Philippine counterparts and all regional stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

UNESCO and UNICEF have approved a $99 million grant for the overall development of Bangladesh’s education sector.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque announced the news at a briefing following a UNESCO programme in Dhaka on Thursday, July 2. He said the funding has been formally approved under the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and will directly contribute to the transformation of Bangladesh’s education system.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Vice President Hafiz Zakaullah and Executive Committee Member Abid Hussain met with Muhammad Umar, Head of Consulate at the Pakistani Embassy in New York, and recorded their impressions in the visitors’ book. Chaudhry Naveed, head of the Pakistani community in New York, was also present.

Zakaullah and Abid Hussain said that following the worst period in Pakistani football over the past ten years, the newly elected body after the PFF elections in May 2025 has achieved significant international successes in a short span of time under PFF President Mohsin Gillani. National players have been sent on overseas tours to gain exposure to modern football. The national team also recently won an international football tournament held in the Maldives, marking a major achievement in the country’s football history.

Muhammad Umar said the Embassy stands ready to support Pakistani football, pledging to provide training facilities for under-16 and under-18 youth players in New York, organise matches and match series for them, and offer any other assistance possible for Pakistani football in the United States.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan modernised 18 laboratories at its research institutes in 2025, equipping them with modern equipment.

The upgrades covered the Institutes of Physics and Engineering, Chemistry, Pamir Biology, Language and Literature, Water, Hydropower, and Ecology, as well as the Glacier Research Center, the Agency for Chemical, Biological, Radiation, and Nuclear Safety, the Khujand Scientific Center, and the Tajik-Chinese Innovation Center. The Institute of Geology, Earthquake Engineering, and Seismology also equipped nine seismic stations with modern monitoring systems.

The modernisation comes amid heightened international scrutiny of dual-use goods and technologies. Following the outbreak of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the United States and the European Union expanded sanctions and export restrictions against Russia and Belarus, and tightened measures to prevent sanctions evasion through neighbouring states.

Western attention has focused particularly on Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, whose companies, according to the US and EU, were used to re-export certain sanctioned goods and dual-use technologies to Russia. Several companies from these countries have been added to sanctions lists, increasing pressure on export controls and screening of final recipients of goods across Central Asia.

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