Peace Walk Held in Chuncheon to Mark 45th UN International Day of Peace, WT Poomsae Championships

By Seok-jae Kang

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

CHUNCHEON, Korea: The 2026 Chuncheon Peace Walk was successfully held on Sept. 17 near the Songam Sports Town in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, commemorating the 45th anniversary of the UN International Day of Peace and celebrating the 2026 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships.

The 4-Km walk, which stretched from the Songam Sports Town Inline Skating Rink to the Uiam Skywalk, was co-hosted by GCS International, World Taekwondo (WT), Chuncheon City, The Korea Times, and the Chuncheon Leisure & Taekwondo Organizing Committee.

Over 500 participants joined the event, including members of GCS International from at home and abroad, athletes participating in the 2026 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, WT Council members, and local Chuncheon residents. Additionally, 25 members of the International Center for Korean Culture (ICKC) and 15 members of the Chuncheon Hangung Association joined the peace march.

The 2026 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, which kicked off on Sept. 16 featuring around 2,000 athletes from 85 countries, is being held at the Songam Sports Town Airdome through Sept. 20.

Notable dignitaries attending the peace walk included Dr. Chungwon Choue, president of WT and GCS International; Yook Dong-han, mayor of Chuncheon City; Yang Jin-bang, vice president of WT and president of the Korea Taekwondo Association; Maher Magableh, WT Council member and president of GCS Australia; and Suh Joo-hwan, president of GCS Korea.

Other distinguished guests in attendance included Kim Young-sun, chairman of the WT Advisory Committee; Lee Sang-min and Cho Young-taek, vice chairs of the Chuncheon Organizing Committee; Park Eui-geun, advisor to the ICKC; Kang Seok-jae, vice president of GCS International and WT Advisory Committee member; Kim Wan-soo, WT Advisory Committee member; Hong Duck-hwa, secretary general of GCS International; and Lee Won-jong, secretary general of GCS Korea.

Following the walk, participants received commemorative walk completion keyrings, watched a demonstration by the WT Performance Team, and experienced virtual Taekwondo and live poomsae matches in the afternoon.

Jointly organized by GCS International and WT, the 2026 Chuncheon Peace Walk marked the first such event held in Korea since the 2018 Jeju World Peace Walkathon, which was held on the eve of the 2018 Jeju Korea Open Taekwondo Championships. The Chuncheon Peace Walk is scheduled to be held annually in Chuncheon moving forward.

On Sept. 15, a groundbreaking ceremony for the new World Taekwondo headquarters and the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships were held near the Songam Sports Town Airdome. Construction of the WT headquarters is scheduled for completion in June 2028.

“Taekwondo is more than a sport for competition; it is a discipline that shares the values of respect and peace,” said Dr. Choue Chung-won, president of WT and GCS International, in his speech during the opening ceremony of the Chuncheon Peace Walk.

“I hope this event, bringing together the global Taekwondo family and Chuncheon citizens, serves as an opportunity to spread the message of peace far and wide.”

Yook Dong-han, mayor of Chuncheon City, highlighted the historical connection: “The UN International Day of Peace was established in 1981 under the leadership of Dr. Choue Young-seek, the late father of WT President Choue. It is miraculous that Taekwondo serves as a tool for international exchange and peace, and it is even more meaningful that these peaceful values are realized here in Chuncheon—a city that honors the sacrifices made by nations during the 1950-1953 Korean War.”