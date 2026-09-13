AJA Newsbites – September 13, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s MBC has narrowed its presidential race to Lee Sung-joo, an iMBC executive director, and Jeon Dong-geon, former president of Ulsan MBC.

The Foundation for Broadcast Culture, MBC’s controlling shareholder, reduced 20 applicants to eight and then four before a 150-member citizens’ recommendation committee selected the final two on September 12 after policy presentations and deliberation at MBC’s Golden Mouse Hall in Sangam-dong, Seoul. The foundation will hold a final interview on September 13 and appoint the president-designate, with confirmation expected at a shareholders’ meeting on September 14.

Lee joined MBC as a reporter in 1995 and served as head of the MBC chapter of the National Union of Media Workers from 2013 to 2015 before becoming iMBC executive director in 2024. Jeon joined MBC in 1991, worked on the investigative program Sisa Magazine 2580, served as head of the news production bureau and was president of Ulsan MBC from 2021 to 2024.

MBC has long faced disputes over presidential appointments, editorial independence and the role of organized labor. The next president will face challenges in rebuilding public trust and digital competitiveness.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his warm regards to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on September 11.

“We had the pleasure of meeting in Moscow this May at the celebrations of the 81st anniversary of Victory,” Putin said during the meeting held on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, according to a transcript on the Kremlin’s website. “We highly appreciate the high level and truly friendly nature of relations between Russia and Malaysia.”

Earlier, Bernama reported that Anwar conveyed warm regards from Sultan Ibrahim to Putin and reiterated His Majesty’s invitation for a state visit to Malaysia. Sultan Ibrahim, who ascended the federal throne on January 31, 2024, has visited Russia three times: a state visit in August 2025, a special visit in January 2026 and a visit to Moscow in May for Russia’s Victory Day celebrations.

Putin noted that both countries would mark 60 years of diplomatic relations next year and expressed hope to reach the milestone with a wealth of positive experience. He said the fifth meeting of the Joint Russian-Malaysian Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation was held in Vladivostok in August, and that bilateral trade had increased by 12.9 percent last year.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Myanmar signed four bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding to deepen cooperation during the state visit of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing to Phnom Penh.

The agreements, signed at the Peace Palace on September 11 in the presence of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Min Aung Hlaing, cover four areas: elimination of double taxation on income; reciprocal promotion and protection of investments; an amendment to existing cultural cooperation agreements; and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in information and media between the two countries’ ministries.

Min Aung Hlaing’s two-day state visit, from September 11 to 12, is the latest in a series of bilateral engagements with ASEAN member states as Myanmar seeks to normalize diplomatic relations following his inauguration as president in April.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Djarum Group, through PT Global Digital International (GDI) under its venture capital arm GDP Venture, has taken control of PT Narasi Citra Sahwahita, the company behind digital media outlet Narasi. The takeover was approved by all shareholders and notified to Indonesia’s Ministry of Law on September 2.

The transaction marks a shift from Djarum’s seed investment in Narasi in 2018 to full control. According to corporate filings, GDI now holds 99.99 percent of Narasi’s shares, with the remaining share held by Djarum-linked PT Merah Cipta Media.

The development highlights continued consolidation in Indonesia’s digital media sector. Djarum previously acquired digital media firm Kumparan through GDP Venture in late 2024. The industry is watching closely for potential changes in Narasi’s management and editorial direction following the ownership transfer.

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