AJA Newsbites – September 12, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung’s approval rating has fallen to 38 percent, the lowest since he took office. According to a Gallup Korea survey of 1,000 adults conducted by telephone from September 8 to 10, the positive job rating dropped two percentage points from the previous week. It was the first time his approval fell below 40 percent in the Gallup telephone survey. The negative rating stood at 51 percent.

In Seoul, support stood at 29 percent, the lowest among all regions. Among people in their 40s, 45 percent approved and 46 percent disapproved, while among those in their 50s, the figures were 45 percent and 50 percent, respectively. Respondents who disapproved cited housing policy (24 percent), personnel appointments (16 percent) and economic concerns (10 percent) as reasons.

The presidential office attributed the decline to a combination of political factors and economic concerns, including housing and stock-market issues. Lee is reportedly considering a press conference next week to address major policy controversies directly.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

ASEAN member states and South Korea are deepening cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital health, aiming to build a more connected, secure and resilient regional healthcare ecosystem.

Malaysian Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, chairing the 3rd ASEAN–Republic of Korea Health Ministers’ Meeting during the 17th ASEAN Health Ministers’ Meeting (AHMM) in Kuala Lumpur, described South Korea as an invaluable partner in advancing ASEAN’s digital health agenda.

“The pandemic underscored the vital need for resilient and adaptive healthcare. Today, we stand at the intersection of public health and rapid technological innovation,” he said. “By leveraging AI, data-driven insights and digital solutions, we can bridge equity gaps, strengthen early warning systems and ensure high-quality healthcare reaches every community.”

Dzulkefly cited South Korea’s Big Data Policy and the expertise of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the Korea Human Resource Development Institute for Health and Welfare (KOHI) as proven approaches in medical AI and digital primary care. He said the partnership would help strengthen universal health coverage, streamline regulatory systems and build an interoperable health ecosystem across ASEAN.

South Korean Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Hyung-hoon, who co-chaired the meeting, said digital health had become a central pillar of ASEAN-ROK health cooperation since both sides established a health dialogue channel at the 2019 ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit.

“The ASEAN-ROK Health Big Data Capacity Building Project, which begins this year, will serve as another launchpad for all member states to take their data capacity to the next level,” he said. He added that the theme of the 17th AHMM, “Together Towards Equitable Future-Ready Health Systems,” reflected both sides’ commitment to ensuring digital transformation benefits communities across the region.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The European Union has welcomed Cambodia’s decision to join the Multi-party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA), a mechanism that preserves binding dispute resolution among participating World Trade Organization members.

According to the European Commission, Cambodia’s participation expands the MPIA to 62 WTO members, now accounting for 60.4 percent of world trade. Established in April 2020, the MPIA maintains a two-tier dispute-appeal process while the WTO’s Appellate Body remains non-functioning.

EU Trade and Economic Security Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič praised the milestone, stating that each new participant enhances the credibility and stability of global trade rules. The EU continues to encourage additional WTO members to join the arrangement.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Foreign investors recorded net buying of Indonesian government bonds for the fourth consecutive month, while the rupiah has strengthened more than 3.5 percent from its June low. The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) has also climbed around 25 percent from its five-year low, entering technical bull-market territory, although it remains significantly lower year-to-date.

Foreign equity inflows this quarter, however, have reached only about US$296 million, compared with nearly US$4 billion in annual outflows. Global investors continue to seek stronger legal certainty, transparency and regulatory consistency before making a full return to Indonesian equities.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

From September 14, Pakistani passengers will not be allowed to undertake international travel without a NADRA-verified digital vaccination certificate. Mandatory vaccinations include polio, meningitis, yellow fever and influenza.

According to a notification issued by the Health Department at Karachi Airport, Umrah pilgrims must obtain a NADRA vaccination card before departure. The Federal Government Civil Dispensary has been designated as the vaccination centre for international passengers at the airport.

Airlines must ensure that Umrah pilgrims’ vaccination certificates are verified before boarding. Without a valid certificate, no passenger will be allowed on the aircraft. Passengers intending to get vaccinated at the airport should arrive six hours before their flight to complete the required formalities. Vaccination and online registration will be carried out before departure.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan could receive up to $1.8 billion in concessional and private financing over seven years under the World Bank Group’s Country Partnership Framework for fiscal years 2026–2032, Asia-Plus reports. However, the full amount is not guaranteed and will depend on economic reforms, available resources and improvements in the investment climate.

Through the International Development Association (IDA), Tajikistan could receive $1–1.2 billion. From fiscal year 2027, the country is expected to gradually shift from grants to concessional loans as rising per capita income changes its eligibility conditions. A further $600 million could be mobilized through the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), including private investment.

The program links international financing directly to reforms, making effective implementation crucial. The transition from grants to loans also reflects economic progress while placing greater responsibility on Tajikistan to use external financing efficiently and strengthen its investment environment.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260912 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN