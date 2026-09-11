AJA Newsbites – September 11, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Ambassador to France Luy David raised the Cambodia-Thailand border dispute at the 260th meeting of the Political Commission of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) in Paris on September 9.

David said Thai military forces have continued to violate Cambodia’s sovereignty, conducting operations on Cambodian territory that include establishing barbed wire, containers and infrastructure in areas he described as illegally occupied. He called these actions a severe breach of Cambodia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and expressed grave concerns over the volatile border situation despite a standing ceasefire agreed in December 2025.

Cambodia also asserted its right to raise the dispute within the Francophonie forum, despite what David described as repeated attempts by Thailand to block the issue from being discussed. Cambodia declared its opposition to any alteration of the status quo on lands it says are occupied by military forces.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh is seeking to enhance cooperation with Norway in renewable energy, offshore exploration and green investment.

The issues were discussed during a meeting on September 10 in Dhaka between Minister of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hasan Mahmud and Norwegian Ambassador Haakon Arald Gulbrandsen. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and securing support in technology, expertise and financing for the implementation of Bangladesh’s renewable energy roadmap. The minister said the government is committed to creating a favorable environment for Norwegian investment in the power and energy sectors.

The Norwegian ambassador conveyed Norway’s interest in expanding trade, investment and technical cooperation with Bangladesh, expressing particular interest in deepening ties in offshore renewable energy and green technologies.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

In August 2026, an international scientific expedition studied glaciers No. 139 (Zulmart), No. 3 and No. 457 in Tajikistan’s Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region. Specialists from Tajikistan’s Academy of Sciences and scientists from the Universities of Fribourg and Zurich participated in the research.

A key finding was a 1.5- to 2-meter decline in the glacier surface in the ablation zones of glaciers No. 139 and No. 457. Scientists conducted glaciological, hydrological and meteorological measurements, studying snow accumulation, melting processes and water runoff. Monitoring equipment was also installed for long-term observation. The findings are significant for Tajikistan, where glaciers play a major role in regulating water resources. Their continued decline could affect agriculture, hydropower and regional water availability.

The expedition also strengthens international scientific cooperation. Systematic monitoring will provide valuable data for forecasting water resources, assessing climate risks and developing adaptation measures for Tajikistan and the wider Central Asian region.

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