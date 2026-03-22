AJA Newsbites – March 22, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

K-pop group BTS held a comeback live concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21, marking their first full-group performance in nearly four years.

The event celebrated the release of their fifth album ARIRANG and drew about 40,000 fans to the venue, while the show was streamed worldwide through Netflix to audiences in more than 190 countries. During the broadcast, the hashtag #BTSLiveOnNetflix ranked No.1 on global social media trends, generating over five million mentions within hours.

Fans across continents shared reactions in real time, turning the concert into a rare simultaneous global viewing experience. Analysts say the performance once again demonstrated the global reach of K-pop and showed how Korean cultural content continues to connect audiences worldwide through digital platforms.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations of Malaysia (Mapim), together with two other non-governmental organisations (NGOs), namely the Asian Region Ulema Association (Shura) and the World Mosque Defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque (Manar), strongly condemned Israeli actions in closing the Al-Aqsa Mosque and preventing Muslims from performing worship.

In a joint statement, the three NGOs stressed that such actions constitute a serious violation of international law and freedom of religion. According to the statement, the groups also rejected the use of “security” as a justification for what they described as systematic oppression.

“We condemn the silence and inaction of some countries and institutions in the Islamic world. This issue cannot be normalised or allowed to pass without action. Therefore, we call on leaders of Muslim countries to take a firm and united stance in mobilising diplomatic and strategic pressure, rather than merely issuing statements,” the NGOs said on Saturday.

The statement added that scholars need to clarify the position of Al-Aqsa in the faith of the community, continuously raise awareness, and unite the ummah on the principle of truth. It also said that civil society and Muslims must play their role by strengthening global solidarity, spreading awareness, and supporting humanitarian efforts and advocacy. “The Al-Aqsa Mosque does not belong to the Palestinians alone, but to all Muslims,” the statement said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s private sector has decided to provide temporary travel expense support of an additional US$2.50 per month to workers, starting April 1, 2026, in addition to the travel and accommodation expenses currently provided by enterprises, companies, and factories, until fuel prices return to normal.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon between the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training (MLVT) and the National Minimum Wage Council, to examine ways to alleviate travel expenses for workers in the textile, garment, footwear, and travel goods industries during the global oil price crisis.

A total of 51 members of the National Minimum Wage Council participated in the meeting, with equal representation from the Royal Government, workers, and employers. Cambodia currently has about 2.2 million workers across all sectors, especially in manufacturing.

At the same time, the Ministry of Commerce is taking continuous measures to ensure fuel distribution and supply, and to reduce excise duties on fuel imports in order to lower retail fuel prices, aiming to ease the travel cost burden on citizens and workers during the global oil crisis.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet on Thursday asked MLVT to convene a meeting to discuss ways to help ease the burden of travel expenses for workers as fuel prices rise.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260321 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN