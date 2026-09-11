Bahrain, China Poised to Take Strategic Partnership to New Level, Ambassador Says

By Habib Toumi

MANAMA: China and Bahrain are poised to deepen political trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthen people-to-people exchanges as the two countries work to take their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new level, Chinese Ambassador to Bahrain Ni Ruchi said.

Addressing the Chinese National Day Reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Ambassador Ni said China was ready to work with Bahrain to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and contribute to regional peace, stability and development.

The ambassador said China had achieved rapid economic growth and long-term social stability over the past 77 years and was continuing to advance its modernization process.

“This year marks the first year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan,” he said, describing the Chinese economy as “strong and dynamic.”

China’s gross domestic product reached $10.34 trillion in the first half of the year, representing year-on-year growth of 4.7 percent, according to the ambassador.

Ni said China remained committed to high-level opening-up, high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and expanding institutional opening-up, creating new opportunities for the international community through its development.

Reflecting on his more than three years as ambassador to Bahrain, Ni said he had witnessed significant progress in the China-Bahrain Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He highlighted the two countries’ mutual support on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns, as well as Bahrain’s cooperation with China through the China-GCC, China-Arab and United Nations frameworks.

Bahrain, which this year holds the rotating presidency of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council and is serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, has maintained close communication and coordination with China on regional peace and multilateralism, he stressed.

“China highly appreciates it,” Ni said.

Economic cooperation has also continued to expand, according to the ambassador.

Bilateral trade between China and Bahrain reached $2.38 billion in 2025, an increase of 4.6 percent from the previous year. China remains Bahrain’s largest source of imports and its second-largest trading partner.

Ni noted the growing popularity of Chinese automobiles among Bahraini consumers and said the two sides were actively working to strengthen links between Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative.

An increasing number of Chinese companies are also coming to Bahrain to invest and conduct business, he said.

The ambassador particularly highlighted the continued presence of Chinese companies in Bahrain during difficult periods, saying they remained in the country and continued their projects during the recent war.

“Their work has been highly recognized by their Bahraini partners,” he said, describing this as an example of the strength and growing depth of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Ni also pointed to expanding cultural, educational, tourism and youth exchanges between Bahrain and China.

The launch of direct flights from Bahrain to Guangzhou and Shanghai, together with China’s unilateral visa-free policy for Bahraini citizens, has encouraged more Bahrainis to travel to China for tourism, business and study, he said.

He also highlighted the recent visit to China by 27 Bahraini journalists, who subsequently published hundreds of reports and social-media videos about their experiences.

According to Ni, their coverage presented different perspectives on China’s economic development and the lives of Chinese people.

The Confucius Institute in Bahrain, meanwhile, has been operating for more than a decade and has taught Chinese to more than 10,000 local learners.

“Chinese language education has taken root in Bahrain,” the ambassador said.

The reception also featured Chinese cultural performances by artists from Dubai.

Turning to international affairs, Ni said the world had entered a period of “turbulence and change,” with peace and development facing new challenges.

He reiterated China’s commitment to peaceful development and to upholding the international system centered on the United Nations and an international order based on international law.

China, he said, supports “true multilateralism” and is working towards building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The ambassador cited Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative as proposals aimed at improving global governance and promoting international peace and development.

He also referred to Xi’s recent state visit to Egypt and his four-point proposal concerning common security in the Middle East.

The proposal, he said, seeks to promote a new security architecture for the region through stronger internal drivers, comprehensive governance, a solid foundation for development and enhanced international coordination.

China remains committed to promoting lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, Ni said.

“China is ready to work with Bahrain and other countries to build a more peaceful, secure, just and prosperous world,” he added.

Concluding his address, the ambassador said China was prepared to work with Bahrain to strengthen political mutual trust, broaden practical cooperation and promote exchanges and mutual learning between the two civilizations.

“Together, we will lead the China-Bahrain Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new level,” he said, adding that the two countries could bring greater benefits to their peoples while making further contributions to regional peace and stability and to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

“May China-Bahrain friendship remain strong and lasting,” Ni said.

On Thursday, Chinese cultural show “Tree of Life” was hosted at the Cultural Hall of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, in Chinese collaboration.

The “Tree of Life” show highlighted the historic cultural connections between the Arabian Gulf region and China, and the commercial and cultural exchange that flourished along ancient trade routes and the Silk Road.

The performances explored these connections by bringing together elements of traditional heritage and contemporary artistic expression in a visual and musical journey that reflected dialogue and exchange between civilizations.

A variety of musical and performing arts highlighted aspects of Chinese traditions and culture, including Peking Opera, Tai Chi and light and shadow art. It also featured performances inspired by traditional Chinese dress, including the qipao, bringing together music, movement and visual elements in a diverse programme.

The show also featured examples of performing arts rooted in Chinese philosophy and aesthetics, using movement, rhythm and visual composition to express concepts of harmony and connection.