AJA Newsbites – March 5, 2026

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, Christian communities in South Korea are launching prayer initiatives calling for peace. Churches across the country have begun sharing prayer topics focused on ending war and restoring reconciliation.

One church in Seoul gathers congregants each morning to pray that “wars around the world may cease and peace restore divisions,” that “the war in the Middle East may end and God’s compassion reach refugees and innocent people who have lost their homes,” and that believers may discern God’s will amid the escalating conflict. The prayers also seek wisdom to respond to the rapidly worsening regional situation with a spirit of peace.

On Sunday, March 8, churches nationwide are expected to hold coordinated prayers for peace in the Middle East. Christian leaders say the movement will continue throughout the Lenten season, leading up to Easter on April 5.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

ASEAN has urged all parties involved to refrain from further actions and immediately halt hostilities in West Asia following large-scale strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, ASEAN foreign ministers called on all parties to avoid any actions that could worsen the situation and to resolve their differences through diplomacy and dialogue in order to maintain peace and stability in the region. “The rise in tensions is very disappointing, especially as it has occurred while diplomatic efforts are ongoing, including a mediation initiative led by Oman aimed at reaching a negotiated settlement,” the statement from Jakarta said, as reported by Bernama.

The ministers expressed serious concern over the escalating conflict in West Asia, warning that it threatens the lives and safety of civilians and could negatively affect regional and global peace. ASEAN foreign ministers also appealed to all countries to respect and adhere to international law.

“We reaffirm that it is the responsibility of all nations to resolve differences through peaceful means and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations,” the statement added.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian government is preparing to reduce the retail fuel price by 1 US cent per liter if gasoline on the international market reaches US$90 per barrel and diesel reaches US$100 per barrel or higher following the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State and spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, Penn Sovicheat, told journalists that the Royal Government of Cambodia has outlined additional measures as global fuel prices continue to rise.

Following the principles set by Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet, the measure aims to help improve citizens’ living conditions, Sovicheat said. He added that, with contributions from fuel distribution companies in Cambodia, Prime Minister Hun Manet has authorized the continuation of a 6.5-cent-per-liter reduction in retail fuel prices in the country.

Retail fuel prices at gas stations in Cambodia are set for a period of 10 days. From March 1 to March 10, 2026, the price of regular petrol is set at 3,850 riel (about US$0.96) per liter, an increase of 100 riel compared to the previous 10-day period. The price of diesel is also set at 3,850 riel (about US$0.96) per liter, an increase of 50 riel compared to the previous 10 days.

