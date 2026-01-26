World Taekwondo Advisory Committee Appointment Ceremony Successfully Held

By The AsiaN Team

SEOUL: The appointment ceremony for the World Taekwondo (WT) Advisory Committee took place on January 23 at the WT headquarters in Jung-gu, Seoul.

The WT Advisory Committee, appointed by WT President Chungwon Choue, consists of seven distinguished members. Their two-year term officially began on January 23, 2026, and will continue through January 22, 2028.

The committee is chaired by Young-sun Kim, former ambassador to Lebanon and Indonesia. He also served as secretary general of the ASEAN-Korea Center.

The newly appointed members are:

– Joo-hwan Suh, president of GCS International Korea Chapter;

– Seok-jae Kang, vice president of the Asia Journalist Association and vice president of GCS International;

– Woo-chang Lee, professor of Postmodern Music at Kyung Hee University;

– Wan-soo Kim, director of Sports Planning and Production at KBS Sports Center;

– Tae-weon Park, CEO of SSAG Co., Ltd.;

– Hyeong-taek Lee, representative attorney of law firm Tong, and a board member of GCS International.

The Advisory Committee to the President of WT is scheduled to meet at least once per quarter and will attend major domestic and international WT events. The members will provide constructive advice and strategic development plans for WT across their respective fields of expertise.

During the ceremony, WT President Chungwon Choue stated, “We have set the WT slogan for 2026 as ‘Reborn Together.’ With a mindset of starting anew, I look forward to receiving a wide range of insightful advice from our committee members.”