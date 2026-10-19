AJA Newsbites – October 19, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean pediatrician and professional boxer Seo Ryeo-kyung, 35, has become a world boxing champion. A professor of pediatrics at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, Seo defeated Thailand’s Wisuta Sriritidet by third-round knockout in the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) minimumweight (47.6 kg) title bout in Seoul on October 17. The victory came on her third attempt at a world title since 2024. Seo began boxing in 2018 and turned professional the following year. Earlier this year, she captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asian title before claiming the WIBA world championship. Balancing hospital duties with intensive training five or six days a week, she reduced her working hours to pursue her boxing ambitions. Describing the victory as overwhelming, Seo now aims to win a title from one of boxing’s four major sanctioning bodies: WBA, WBC, IBF or WBO.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A visit by legendary singer-songwriter Yusuf Islam, better known as Cat Stevens, to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad following the death of his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, has touched Malaysians, with many praising the musician for offering comfort during a difficult time.

Yusuf shared that he had visited Dr Mahathir, whose wife died recently after 70 years of marriage. “Today I visited Dr Mahathir Mohamad, former prime minister of Malaysia, whose wife, Dr Hasmah, had passed away and read Al-Fatihah. They were married for 70 years. He is 101 years old, by God’s grace,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

The post featured a photograph of Yusuf sitting beside Dr Mahathir, with the two men engaged in conversation in what appeared to be a quiet, personal moment. The visit drew an emotional response from Malaysians and other social media users, many of whom thanked the singer for taking the time to visit the veteran statesman as he mourned the loss of his wife.

Yusuf, 78, rose to international fame in the 1960s and 1970s under the name Cat Stevens. He later embraced Islam and adopted the name Yusuf Islam in 1977.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Kazakhstan have agreed to establish new mechanisms to translate their bilateral commitments into concrete actions.

During talks in Astana on October 17, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Kazakhstani Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov expressed optimism that the visit will build upon the legacy of previous generations to deepen cooperation. The leaders exchanged views on advancing ties across multiple sectors, including politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, and investment.

Discussions also prioritized cutting-edge fields such as science, technology, and artificial intelligence, alongside vital security measures to combat transnational crime and technology-related offenses. Both Prime Ministers explored avenues to strengthen legal cooperation, financial ties, and people-to-people connectivity for the mutual benefit of their citizens.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Authorities in South Tangerang reported 146 cumulative cases in the Serpong Lagoon residential area through October 13, alongside the detection of E. coli in water samples. The findings have raised concerns about everyday water safety, although the test results alone do not establish the cause of every reported case.

Meanwhile, a market explosion in Cimanggis left two people dead and ten rescued alive, according to Jakarta Search and Rescue officials’ initial report. Local governments need to provide safe alternative water supplies, publish water-testing results, investigate the explosion, and strengthen emergency preparedness in residential and commercial areas.

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