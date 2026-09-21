AJA Newsbites – September 21, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s presidential office faces growing criticism over personnel vetting after Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won withdrew on September 19. His departure, 20 days after his nomination on August 30, followed the resignation of Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Yong Hye-in on September 13, marking the second withdrawal from President Lee Jae-myung’s latest Cabinet reshuffle.

Kim said he had failed to meet public expectations and did not want to become a burden on the government. He said he made his decision after watching the president’s press conference the previous day, in which Lee said he would decide on Kim’s appointment “carefully, considering the public’s expectations.”

Kim faced controversy over allegations that he lobbied the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2021 on behalf of a broker to fast-track clinical trial approval for pharmaceutical firm Genencel’s COVID-19 treatment drug. He was also questioned over his role as co-chair of a civic group that called for the dismissal of criminal cases against Lee. After his withdrawal, reports emerged that former aides had submitted a petition to the presidential office on September 17 detailing additional allegations of past misconduct.

Opposition People Power Party called for a complete overhaul of the presidential personnel system, while some ruling Democratic Party lawmakers also questioned whether nominees had been properly screened. The controversy has intensified calls for a review of the presidential recommendation and verification process, with the fifth nominee withdrawal of Lee’s presidency.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, said she was touched by efforts to raise the RM50 million (US$12.2 million) fine to help her husband fulfil the conditions for house arrest.

She said contributions to the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund have come in not just from Malaysians, but also from abroad, including Brunei, Italy, Singapore and Canada. “I am touched. They contacted me to express their happiness over the latest developments concerning my husband, while also expressing their intention to contribute. They simply want to see him return to his family. That is all,” she said in a Facebook post.

Rosmah said she never expected that so many people still cared and were willing to come forward to help. “Today, I realise who our friends are, those who have stood by us through good times and bad. Thank God. Thank you once again for all your prayers, love and sincerity,” she said.

Meanwhile, the fund raised RM634,562 (US$154,770) within its first three hours after being launched by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO). Party secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said many Malaysians contributed amounts as low as RM10 (US$2.40) and RM50 (US$12).

On September 18, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, granted Najib a conditional pardon allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until August 23, 2028, subject to the settlement of the RM50 million (US$12.2 million) fine. Najib has been serving a prison sentence since August 2022 after being convicted in the SRC International corruption case linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The Prime Minister’s Department’s Legal Affairs Division said the decision was made with the consent of Sultan Ibrahim, who chaired the meeting of the Federal Territories Pardons Board on the same day. Najib must comply with the conditions imposed, and if he fails to do so, the conditional pardon will be revoked and he will immediately resume serving the remainder of his sentence in prison.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Marking the International Day of Peace, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on September 20 urged Thailand to respect bilateral accords and resolve border disputes peacefully under international law. He emphasized that reducing tensions and building mutual trust are vital for peaceful coexistence as good neighbors.

Reaffirming Cambodia’s commitment to sovereignty, equality, and the peaceful resolution of disputes without the use of force, Hun Manet stressed that the country’s painful history of war has underscored the value of peace.

Having endured the devastating consequences of conflict and what Cambodia describes as recent violations of its sovereignty, Hun Manet said the country views peace as its lifeblood, adding that it provides the essential foundation for national recovery, poverty reduction, infrastructure development, and deeper regional and global integration. Maintaining this fragile peace allows Cambodia to channel its resources into comprehensive development and emerge as a responsible, active participant in international affairs, his message read.

Thailand has consistently denied Cambodia’s accusations of sovereignty violations along the border. Bangkok maintains that it upholds the joint statement signed by both sides on December 27, 2025, and that border issues should be resolved through agreed bilateral mechanisms rather than unilateral claims.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Bangladesh government on September 20 raised the prices of diesel, kerosene, octane, and petrol by Tk 20 (US$0.16) per litre, citing a significant increase in fuel oil prices and freight charges in the international market caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, the new prices are Tk 135 (US$1.10) per litre for diesel, Tk 165 (US$1.34) for octane, Tk 160 (US$1.30) for petrol, and Tk 155 (US$1.26) for kerosene. Until now, diesel was being sold at Tk 115 (US$0.93), octane at Tk 145 (US$1.18), petrol at Tk 140 (US$1.14), and kerosene at Tk 135 (US$1.10) per litre.

The increase marks the largest single adjustment since the government adopted an automated monthly fuel pricing mechanism in 2024. As recently as August 31, fuel prices had been held steady for September, suggesting the hike was prompted by the rapid escalation in Middle Eastern hostilities and the resulting surge in global crude oil prices.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260921 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN