AJA Newsbites – July 11, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Hoang Huong Giang, Vietnam’s top science-track graduate, has chosen to study computer science at KAIST over fully funded offers from prestigious Western universities. The 18-year-old earned a perfect SAT score and an IELTS band of 8.0, and cited Korea’s public safety, cultural familiarity with Vietnam, and a focused academic environment as key reasons for her decision.

She also considered Seoul National University before selecting KAIST for its stronger research atmosphere. Giang added that the presence of K-pop star G-Dragon as a visiting professor made the university even more appealing, saying she hopes to get his autograph someday. Although worried about making friends due to her limited Korean, she is studying the language through dramas and children’s stories while looking forward to experiencing Korean culture firsthand.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul launched a new road linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam border complex with Thailand’s Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex on Friday, July 10.

The Home Ministry said the launch reflects both countries’ commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties, enhancing cross-border strategic cooperation, and improving regional connectivity. The new road opened to all users at 6am on Saturday, July 11, while the existing border crossing linking Bukit Kayu Hitam and Danok was permanently closed from Saturday midnight.

“The opening of the new road marks a strategic milestone that reflects the success of close cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand in developing a more modern, integrated and resilient border infrastructure,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that the new infrastructure symbolises the longstanding friendship between Malaysia and Thailand while supporting the ASEAN Connectivity agenda by enhancing the movement of people, trade, investment, and tourism across the region. The project is expected to strengthen bilateral strategic ties, facilitate trade, logistics, and supply chains, stimulate economic growth in border areas, improve cross-border travel efficiency, and strengthen border security through modern infrastructure and integrated control systems.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s total trade with major international partners exceeded $36.84 billion in the first half of 2026, up more than 20% from over $30 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to a report by the General Department of Customs and Excise released on Friday, July 10.

From January to June 2026, Cambodia exported goods worth $17 billion, up 19.5%, while imports reached more than $19.76 billion, up 21.4%. China remained the top trading partner with trade exceeding $11 billion, up 25.4%, with exports to China rising 25.7% and imports from China up 25.4%. The United States remained a major export destination, with Cambodian exports worth over $7 billion, up 29.8%. Vietnam, Japan, and Thailand also recorded significant trade growth.

Despite the trade deficit, the growth in exports demonstrates the competitiveness of Cambodian products in international markets and is a major contributor to national economic growth. Officials said the figures reflect the resilience and potential of the Cambodian economy to integrate into global supply chains and expand export markets.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed the Law “On Climate Activities,” which will enter into force on January 1, 2027, establishing the legal foundation for the country’s national climate policy. Kyrgyzstan has become the first country in Central Asia to adopt a framework law dedicated to climate action.

The legislation creates a comprehensive legal framework for regulating climate-related issues, defines long-term mechanisms for state climate governance, and supports implementation of Kyrgyzstan’s commitments under the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The law provides legal mechanisms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen climate change adaptation, develop climate finance, advance carbon neutrality, promote climate technologies, and enhance scientific research and institutional capacity. The draft law was prepared with technical and expert support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260711 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN