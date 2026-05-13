AJA Newsbites – May 13, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

An elementary school sixth grader who went hiking with family members at Juwangsan National Park in North Gyeongsang Province was found dead in a valley three days after going missing on May 12, 2026.

According to reports, the boy told his family he would “go a little farther and come back” before separating from the group and disappearing alone. Rescue authorities later discovered his body near a stream and are currently investigating the exact cause of the accident.

The tragedy has renewed public concern over hiking safety for children and teenagers during the busy spring trekking season. Experts warned that even short hikes in mountainous national parks can become dangerous due to slippery rocks, steep terrain, and the risk of losing direction, stressing the importance of staying on designated trails and remaining with guardians.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian rice exports are no longer primarily dependent on the European Union (EU) and Chinese markets, as they were before 2024, but have expanded into a broader range of international markets.

According to Oknha Song Saran, CEO of Amru Rice Cambodia, the EU market currently accounts for only 28% of Cambodia’s rice exports, while the Chinese market has rebounded strongly after several years of decline and now also holds a share of more than 28%. Meanwhile, exports to the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market have grown to nearly 38%, led by demand from the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Song Saran said that by 2030, Cambodia’s rice exports are expected to become even more diversified and regionally connected, particularly through expansion into North American markets such as the United States and Canada, as well as African markets. He added that broader market diversification would strengthen resilience and create greater opportunities for Cambodia’s rice industry.

During the first three months of 2026, Cambodia exported 361,578 tons of rice through 58 exporting companies to 56 destinations worldwide. Of that amount, 98,075 tons worth US$68.16 million were exported to 31 European countries.

According to the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia, the country’s total trade volume with international markets reached more than US$23 billion in the first four months of 2026, marking a 19.9% increase compared with the same period in 2025, when trade totaled more than US$19 billion.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath began a four-day official visit to Belarus today, signaling a strategic strengthening of bilateral ties following the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations celebrated last year.

Herath is visiting Belarus at the invitation of Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and is expected to hold high-level talks with President Alexander Lukashenko on regional cooperation and bilateral relations.

The visit aims to expand cooperation beyond traditional diplomacy. During the trip, Herath will meet the Belarusian ministers of education and health to finalize several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) focused on institutional exchange and technical cooperation.

Economic cooperation is also a key part of the agenda. Herath is scheduled to address a business and tourism roundtable hosted by the National Export Centre of Belarus to promote trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. The visit will additionally include an engagement session with Sri Lankan students studying at universities in Belarus.

Observers said the diplomatic initiative reflects Sri Lanka’s broader efforts to strengthen partnerships across the Eurasian region through enhanced cooperation in education, healthcare, tourism, and economic development.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan has rejected reports regarding the presence of aircraft at PAF Base Nur Khan, calling them misleading.

In a statement issued on social media, Pakistan’s Foreign Office dismissed a CBS News report claiming that Iranian aircraft were present at Nur Khan Air Base. The Foreign Office described the report as “misleading and sensationalized,” saying that such speculative narratives are aimed at undermining ongoing efforts to promote regional stability and peace.

According to the statement, following the ceasefire and during the initial phase of the Islamabad negotiations, several Iranian and American aircraft arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams, and officials involved in the talks. It added that some aircraft and support staff remained in Pakistan while awaiting the next round of negotiations.

The Foreign Office further clarified that the Iranian aircraft currently in Pakistan had arrived during the ceasefire period and were unrelated to any military emergency or special security arrangements.

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