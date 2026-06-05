AJA Newsbites – June 5, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s June 3 local elections are drawing mixed interpretations. While the Democratic Party secured a numerical victory by winning 12 of the country’s 16 metropolitan mayoral and gubernatorial races, conservatives highlight the re-election of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and the defence of key strongholds such as Daegu and South Gyeongsang Province. The by-election victory of Han Dong-hoon in Busan Buk-gap has also been cited as a significant result.

Some observers argue the outcome reflected not simply support for the opposition but a public desire to check and warn the newly inaugurated Lee Jae-myung administration, with some describing it as a form of “judgment on Lee Jae-myung.” Others, however, maintain that the overall balance of seats and local government victories still amounts to a clear win for the Democratic Party.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia will consider Indonesia’s proposal to expand the recruitment of its workers into the healthcare sector, particularly as nurses, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said.

Mohamad said the proposal was raised during a bilateral meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono on the sidelines of the 17th Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation meeting at the Pancasila Building in Jakarta. “Indonesia proposed that we expand the recruitment of their workers beyond the existing sectors, especially into nursing. We will discuss this — however, the recruitment of foreign workers, including nurses, falls under the jurisdiction of the Health Ministry rather than the Foreign Ministry,” he said, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, welcomed the proposal, describing it as a positive step that could benefit both countries and the Malaysian healthcare industry as a whole. He said Indonesian healthcare workers could help strengthen Malaysia’s healthcare workforce and improve service delivery.

Last year, Indonesia’s Consulate General in Johor Baru had also proposed allowing Indonesian nurses to work in Malaysia to help ease manpower shortages in the healthcare sector.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

A Cambodian provincial court has sentenced five Chinese nationals and one Myanmar national to life in prison for murder with torture and cruelty.

According to the Kampot Provincial Court spokesperson, the Court Trial Council held a trial on May 19, 2026 for Criminal Case No. 591, filed on August 7, 2025, involving the six defendants. The charges related to a murder committed at a building in Bokor Mountain City, Kampot Province on August 4, 2025.

After reviewing testimony, evidence, and applicable law, the court found sufficient evidence of guilt against all six defendants and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

At least 281 people were killed and 837 injured in 292 road accidents over the 13-day Eid-ul-Azha holiday period from May 21 to June 2 in Bangladesh, according to a press release issued by the Road Safety Foundation on June 4. Among the dead were 34 women and 48 children.

Of the total fatalities, 124 people — accounting for 44.12 percent — were killed in 141 motorcycle accidents. An additional 37 pedestrians and 33 vehicle drivers and assistants also lost their lives.

Experts say the high death toll in motorcycle accidents has become a major concern for road safety. Excessive speed, reckless overtaking, and disregard for traffic laws are cited as the main causes of accidents during the Eid travel period.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

US Chargé d’Affaires to Pakistan Natalie Baker said the partnership between Pakistan and the United States is driven by a shared spirit, speaking at an event marking the 250th anniversary of American independence held at the US Embassy in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended the event.

Baker welcomed the Prime Minister’s participation and said an excellent partnership exists between the two nations. “True bilateral friendship is based on mutual interests. Our strategic partnership is driven by a shared spirit. Our team has worked tirelessly on visa, trade, investment, and security cooperation,” she said. Islamabad hosted high-level talks between Iran and the United States in April.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the first time in its history. The country will serve a two-year term from January 1, 2027 to December 31, 2028.

The election took place at the UN General Assembly in New York on June 3. Kyrgyzstan secured 142 votes, defeating the Philippines, which received 49 votes. The Asian seat was decided after four rounds of voting, as neither candidate initially achieved the required two-thirds majority. Kyrgyzstan will replace Pakistan on the Security Council. President Sadyr Japarov welcomed the result, calling it a historic achievement and a new chapter in the country’s diplomatic history.

Bishkek had campaigned on preventive diplomacy, peaceful conflict resolution, climate security, and stronger representation for small developing and landlocked countries. All Central Asian states backed Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy, reflecting regional solidarity and confidence in the country’s international role.

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