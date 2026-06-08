AJA Newsbites – June 8, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Public protests over ballot shortages during South Korea’s June 3 local elections continued for a third consecutive day near the Jamsil vote-counting center in Seoul on June 7. Police estimated that approximately 38,700 people gathered, with many participants in their 20s and 30s.

Protesters said their demonstration was aimed at protecting voting rights and restoring confidence in the electoral process rather than supporting any political ideology or party. Volunteers at the site reportedly discouraged the use of partisan slogans and symbols to keep the rally non-political. Analysts described the movement as a reflection of growing concern among younger generations about procedural fairness and democratic trust.

In response, President Lee Jae-myung ordered a joint investigation team involving prosecutors and police, saying that any institution that loses public trust “loses its reason to exist,” and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A total of 91 illegal jetties built on government land along the Malaysia-Thailand border have been demolished as part of ongoing efforts to curb cross-border crime and smuggling, said National Security Council Director-General Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin.

Raja Nushirwan said the structures were erected illegally on government-owned land and their removal was necessary to strengthen border security. Border authorities carried out the demolition using existing budget allocations, with no plans for additional funding at this stage. “At the moment, we are still using the existing allocation. No decision has been made on additional allocations. We will maintain the current funding for now,” he told reporters after attending a border security meeting in Kota Baru, Kelantan on Sunday, June 7.

Raja Nushirwan said the government recognises the need to provide alternative economic opportunities for residents affected by the closure of illegal border access points, and is working closely with the state government and the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) at the federal level to coordinate these efforts. “With the assistance of the police and the Malaysian Armed Forces, we have demolished the illegal jetties. To be fair to the local residents, we must also help develop economic activities in the area,” he said.

Border authorities have identified a total of 213 illegal jetties along the border, built on both government and private land. The demolition drive, which began last year, forms part of broader measures by security agencies to tighten control along the Malaysia-Thailand border and prevent smuggling, illegal entry, and other cross-border crimes.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Embassy of Cambodia in the Republic of Korea launched the “1st Cambodian Community Friendship Football Tournament in the Republic of Korea 2026” last weekend in Imsan-ri, South Korea.

The event, held on Saturday, June 7, was jointly organised by Cambodia’s Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training, the Royal Society, and Korea’s Imsan-ri District Administration, with the participation of 21 Cambodian community teams from across Korea and approximately 2,000 Cambodian and Korean spectators.

The tournament was organised to give Cambodians living in Korea an opportunity to meet, celebrate, and strengthen solidarity under the spirit of “Sports for Peace and Solidarity.” The Cambodian Embassy also arranged public services at the event, including mobile job counselling and free health check-ups, allowing attendees to enjoy the football matches while accessing essential services at the same time.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has delivered a special message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran.

According to Iranian state media, Naqvi met with Araghchi to discuss the current regional situation and bilateral matters, with both sides agreeing to continue cooperation to further strengthen ties. Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday, June 7, where he also held separate talks with his Iranian counterpart, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Pakistan has been playing an active mediation role between the United States and Iran, with Naqvi making multiple visits to Tehran in recent months as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to support peace negotiations.

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