AJA Newsbites – May 9, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korea on May 8 unveiled a new 155mm self-propelled artillery system believed to have a firing range exceeding 60 kilometers and announced plans to deploy it this year to long-range artillery units near the inter-Korean border.

Pyongyang claimed the weapon is equipped with an automated fire-control system capable of targeting all of Seoul and parts of southern Gyeonggi Province. Analysts said the system’s actual performance has not yet been independently verified, but described the development as a significant enhancement of North Korea’s artillery threat against the Seoul metropolitan area.

Meanwhile, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said President Donald Trump continues to seek ways to communicate with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and may consult Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming visit to China. The planned artillery deployment, along with North Korea’s recent constitutional revisions, is widely viewed as further escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Russia regards Malaysia as a trusted partner in the Asia-Pacific region, with both countries maintaining strong political dialogue and stable economic ties, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday.

According to Sputnik/RIA Novosti, as reported by the New Straits Times (NST), Russia and Malaysia have continued regular and substantive engagement through parliaments, ministries, regional administrations, and public organizations. “Malaysia is Russia’s trusted partner in the Asia-Pacific region, and bilateral cooperation has also continued through intergovernmental commissions, while trade relations remain stable,” Ushakov said.

He noted that Russia mainly exports oil and petroleum products, chemical goods, metals, food products, and agricultural raw materials to Malaysia, while importing machinery, equipment, vehicles, food products, and chemical industry goods from Malaysia. Ushakov added that 566 Malaysian students are currently studying in Russia, mainly in the field of medicine. Over the past decade, Russian universities have trained around 7,000 Malaysian specialists. He also said Malaysia remains a popular destination for Russian tourists, with approximately 140,000 Russians visiting the country in 2025.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Standing alongside Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. before international media in Cebu, the Philippines, on Thursday evening, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet stated that the Cambodia-Thailand border cannot be changed through force or by creating a “fait accompli” on the ground.

During a joint press conference, Hun Manet also called for the full and immediate implementation of the Joint Statement issued on Dec. 27, particularly Point 3 concerning the prompt resumption of border survey and demarcation work under the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) framework. He reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to de-escalation and peaceful dialogue with Thailand, while urging full implementation of existing border agreements and a stronger role for the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT).

According to remarks broadcast by state-run National Television of Kampuchea, Hun Manet expressed appreciation for the AOT’s continued role and thanked ASEAN member states for their support and contributions. He also welcomed the Philippines’ assumption of leadership of the AOT from Malaysia.

Hun Manet said Cambodia would fully cooperate with the observer mission and called for an enhanced role for the AOT in monitoring and ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire and all agreed measures.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh and Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in combating illicit trafficking and the abuse of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The agreement was signed on May 8 in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka by Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Pakistan Home Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on behalf of their respective governments. Under the MoU, the two countries will exchange relevant information and provide technical assistance to one another in efforts to prevent drug trafficking and drug-related money laundering.

In addition, Bangladesh and Pakistan will regularly share information regarding suspected individuals involved in drug-related crimes, trafficking networks, as well as emerging trafficking methods and routes.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Under the proposed Auto Policy 2026–31, the Government of Pakistan has suggested introducing a system for the import, refurbishment, and re-export of used vehicles based on the Jebel Ali, Dubai model, with the aim of boosting exports.

In the context of the post-Gulf War economic environment, the proposal is being strongly promoted by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which views it as a potentially highly profitable sector for the country. Through the proposed mechanism, Pakistan hopes to generate exports worth millions of dollars at a time when the country is struggling to meet its export targets. The policy is currently under discussion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and will later be presented to the federal cabinet for approval.

The proposed auto policy calls for the establishment of a used-vehicle import, refurbishment, and export system modeled after the international trade framework in Jebel Ali, Dubai, with duty concessions to be provided under the Export Facilitation Scheme.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have reportedly become investors in a major mining project in Kazakhstan focused on critical minerals, according to foreign media reports.

The project centers on tungsten extraction, a resource regarded as strategically important for the U.S. defense industry, aerospace manufacturing, and advanced electronics production. The investment was made through Skyline Builders, which acquired a 20% stake in Kaz Resources, a subsidiary of Cob Capital, for US$20 million last year.

The companies later announced a merger, while the project also received backing from U.S. financial institutions. Reports said the U.S. Export-Import Bank and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) are prepared to provide up to US$1.6 billion in financing. Washington’s growing interest in Kazakhstan is widely linked to concerns over China’s dominance in the global tungsten market.

Analysts note that Central Asia has long been an area of strategic interest for the United States. Since the 1990s, U.S.-supported programs have helped develop regional energy infrastructure, while American companies have also explored rare-earth and critical mineral opportunities in Kazakhstan and neighboring countries.

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