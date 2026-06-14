AJA Newsbites – June 14, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A group of young protesters involved in the Jamsil vote-counting center demonstrations is distancing itself from slogans such as “election fraud” and “Yoon Again,” seeking a new civic platform focused on voting rights. Through online communities and open chat rooms, participants emphasise constitutional rights rather than partisan conflict. The groups prohibit political hate speech and personal attacks, while university students are archiving statements and posters related to the ballot-shortage controversy.

Experts describe the movement as a spontaneous effort by younger generations to resist political appropriation by established forces. While demanding accountability over the election administration issue, these young activists are also rejecting violence and excessive politicisation of the protests.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s Home Ministry is implementing the Refugee Documentation Registration Programme (DPP) to obtain more accurate biometric data on individuals within the refugee category, in line with National Security Council Directive No. 23 (Revised 2023).

The ministry said refugee management has grown increasingly complex due to changes in the global landscape and the challenges of third-country resettlement. While UNHCR plays a role in registering refugees and seeking resettlement, the rate of resettlement has remained far lower than the growth in registered refugee numbers, leaving many stranded in transit countries like Malaysia for extended periods.

The ministry acknowledged longstanding public concerns over the Rohingya community — one of the largest refugee groups in Malaysia — including issues related to security, public order, health, employment, and social integration, as well as cases involving criminal offences by individuals from refugee communities.

On Friday, June 12, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will take action against Rohingya refugees found violating the country’s laws, including matters involving businesses and construction.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Acting Head of State and Senate President Hun Sen has reiterated that all goods crossing the land border from Thailand are illegal and constitute smuggled goods that undermine national sovereignty, as long as the approximately 800-kilometre land border between the two countries remains closed.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, June 13, Hun Sen wrote: “We must collect and take action on goods crossing the land border because we cannot close the land border and allow goods to enter.” He added that movement of people and goods by water and air remains permitted, with customs authorities responsible for determining whether goods arriving through waterways, seaports, and air routes between the two countries are legal or illegal.

Also on Saturday, Cambodian authorities arrested two prominent businesspeople and referred them to court on charges of importing Thai goods into Cambodia.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

US-Iran negotiations have entered their final stage, with Pakistan’s Foreign Office saying an electronic signing ceremony is expected on Sunday, June 14.

According to the Foreign Office, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, with both leaders describing the US-Iran rapprochement as crucial for regional peace. The Saudi Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s role in the negotiation process. Both sides also discussed the upcoming Regional Four-Nation Foreign Ministers (R-4) meeting scheduled to take place in Egypt later this month.

The Foreign Office spokesperson added that both countries expressed hope that the US-Iran rapprochement would lead to sustainable peace in the region.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260614 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN