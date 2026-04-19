AJA Newsbites – April 19, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Ahead of the June 2026 local elections, superintendent elections will be held simultaneously across all 17 provinces and major cities in South Korea. Superintendents are directly elected by residents, serve four-year terms, and oversee regional education administration, including budgets, teacher policies, and school operations from elementary through high school.

However, the election has increasingly been dominated by cash-based welfare pledges aimed at attracting votes from students and parents. Campaign promises include free transportation, education vouchers, entrance grants, and even subsidies for driver’s licenses.

Critics argue that the race has shifted away from long-term educational vision toward taxpayer-funded populism. At the same time, the outdated local education grant system continues to expand budgets automatically despite a declining student population.

Many analysts suggest that surplus funds should instead be redirected to underfunded sectors such as regional universities, public healthcare, and advanced workforce training in fields like AI and semiconductors.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that, to ensure the country maintains sufficient fuel supplies, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) will negotiate with Russia to purchase oil. He added that many countries in Europe and the United States, which had previously sanctioned Russia, are now competing to buy oil from the country.

“Fortunately, our relations with Russia remain good, allowing the Petronas team to negotiate with them,” he said after officiating the new terminal at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) in Kota Baru on Sunday, as quoted by NST.

Anwar assured that the national petrol supply is currently secured until June. He also revealed that his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, who visited Malaysia two days ago, had sought cooperation on petrol, diesel, and fertilisers.

“My answer was that we can help friendly nations, but our priority is our own domestic needs. If there is a surplus, we will discuss providing assistance. If not, we cannot. Why must we maintain good relations with Australia? It is because we need their phosphate for our plantations, especially Felda-owned oil palm estates. “We also have oil processing plants in Australia. This is why international relations must be maintained and negotiated effectively,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia approved 146 investment projects worth $2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2026, a move expected to create around 82,000 jobs.

The projects were endorsed by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), reflecting continued growth in investment inflows and strong investor confidence in the Kingdom. This trend is attributed to ongoing government reforms aimed at making the investment environment more business-friendly.

In 2025, the CDC approved a total of 630 investment projects valued at $10 billion, marking a 45 percent increase compared to 2024.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Twelve people died in different parts of Bangladesh in a single day due to lightning strikes. The deaths occurred between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 18.

Among the victims, five were from Sunamganj district, two from Rangpur, two from Mymensingh, and one each from Kishoreganj, Netrokona, and Habiganj. The deaths were confirmed by local authorities. Reports indicate that five people were killed by lightning in the upazilas of Tahirpur, Jamalganj, Dharmapasha, and Dirai in eastern Sunamganj on Saturday afternoon. In Mithapukur upazila of Rangpur district, two people died while fishing during a lightning strike, and five others were injured. Two additional fatalities were reported in Gouripur and Gafargaon in Mymensingh.

Separately, three farmers were killed by lightning while harvesting paddy in Habiganj, Kishoreganj, and Netrokona districts.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan has repaid $2 billion to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a spokesperson for the State Bank of Pakistan.

The funds had been held in Pakistan’s account as a “safe deposit.” Sources said the UAE recently requested their immediate return amid the current international situation, prompting Islamabad to proceed with repayment.

Officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance noted that the country had been paying an interest rate of 6 percent on the deposit. Previously, the UAE had rolled over the funds annually. However, in December 2025, the deposit was extended for only one month, followed by another two-month extension.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recently received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, which has also pledged an additional $3 billion deposit to support Pakistan’s financial position.

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