AJA Newsbites – January 31, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi shared an unusual moment of sports diplomacy on January 30, playing table tennis following their bilateral talks in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

After a 55-minute meeting at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force base, the two ministers moved to a nearby room for a friendly ping-pong match, proposed by Koizumi after learning of Ahn’s fondness for the sport. Dressed casually in shirtsleeves, they played four short games that ended in a 2–2 draw, drawing laughter and compliments on each other’s skills.

The friendly exchange was matched by concrete outcomes. In a joint statement, the ministers agreed to resume Korea–Japan Search and Rescue Exercises (SAREX) for humanitarian purposes, marking the first such drills in nine years. Observers say the increasing use of cultural and sports exchanges reflects a broader trend of “soft diplomacy,” easing tensions and fostering practical defense cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan affirmed that Malaysia will continue to spearhead negotiations for the South China Sea Code of Conduct (COC), leveraging its role as co-country coordinator for Asean-China dialogue relations to finalise the agreement this year.

According to Mohamad Hasan, Malaysia has initiated a plan for more frequent meetings in 2026, including the Asean-China Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM-DOC) and the Joint Working Group (JWG-DOC) on the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties. Speaking at the Asean Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat in Cebu, Philippines, on Friday, Mohamad Hasan stressed the need for continuous efforts to conclude the COC within the stipulated timeline. “This is important because the existence of the COC will contribute to the strengthening of regional stability and peace,” he said, as quoted by Bernama.

Mohamad also highlighted that 70 per cent of the COC content has already been agreed upon and expressed confidence that the remaining negotiations could be completed within the year. Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Foreign Affairs Secretary and Chair of the AMM Retreat, Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, reaffirmed Asean’s commitment to an effective and substantive COC in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen has requested South Korea to provide more information regarding the criminal who killed a South Korean student in Cambodia, although the suspect was arrested in Thailand.

During a meeting with Kim Chang-yong, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Cambodia, at the Solidarity Memorial in Phnom Penh on Thursday, Hun Sen said that Thailand and South Korea have good relations in combating online crime. He expressed his hope that South Korea would cooperate with Thailand in sharing information related to the killing of 22-year-old PARK MINHO, whose suspected murderer was arrested in Thailand.

The body of PARK arrived in Cambodia on July 17 last year, and a preliminary autopsy found that the victim died of a heart attack caused by torture, with numerous bruises found on his body. Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and South Korea, and Hun Sen said the two nations should organise major anniversary celebrations.

In response, Kim pledged to strengthen bilateral relations and support efforts to upgrade ties between the two countries from a strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to Senate spokesperson Chea Thyrith.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

A total of 57 observers from 16 countries will observe the upcoming 13th national parliamentary elections and the referendum on the “July Reform Charter” in Bangladesh. The elections and the referendum will be held simultaneously on February 12.

In addition to these bilateral observers, several hundred observers from various international human rights and democratic governance organisations, including the European Union (EU) and the Commonwealth, will monitor the election process.

The press wing of the Chief Adviser in the capital, Dhaka, said on January 30 that Malaysia is sending the largest number of representatives among the bilateral observer teams, with 14 observers. Turkey follows with 12 observers. Other countries that have confirmed sending election observers include Indonesia (5), Japan (4), Pakistan (3), Bhutan (2), Maldives (2), Sri Lanka (1), the Philippines (2), Jordan (2), Iran (1), Georgia (2), Russia (2), Kyrgyzstan (2), Uzbekistan (1) and South Africa (2).

In the election, nearly 2,000 candidates — including those from more than 50 political parties as well as independent candidates — are contesting for 300 parliamentary seats.

