AJA Newsbites – February 18, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Warnings are spreading in Taiwan after several travelers were fined for bringing meat-containing food products into South Korea.

Taiwan’s China Times reported that a Taiwanese traveler identified as “A” was caught during quarantine inspections at Incheon International Airport and fined 5 million won after pork-based items in his luggage were confiscated.

The confiscated products included popular Taiwanese snacks such as dan bing pi (omelet wrap) and cong you bing (scallion pancake), which contained pork fat. The traveler also cited cases in which instant noodles—such as Wei Lih jajang cup noodles and beef-flavored noodles—were seized during inspections.

South Korea’s Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency has tightened quarantine inspections at airports and ports from February 9 to February 22, citing a seasonal increase in international travelers and heightened concerns over African swine fever (ASF), following recent cases in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province. The intensified checks focus on flights arriving from Taiwan, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Nepal.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim celebrated the Chinese New Year early Tuesday at Wisma MCA and the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall, in a happy and friendly atmosphere that reflected togetherness among Malaysia’s multi-racial community.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the celebration served as an affirmation against groups that incite disunity and hatred, stressing that Malaysians choose to live in peace, harmony and mutual respect, and reject divisive politics. Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Chinese New Year is celebrated by diverse communities nationwide and reflects Malaysia’s long-standing spirit of unity, harmony and togetherness.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he said traditional dishes, cultural performances and the camaraderie among friends from diverse backgrounds truly reflect Malaysia’s multicultural identity, grounded in shared respect, joy and a sense of togetherness. He added that he once again attended the Chinese New Year Open House organised by the Malaysian Chinese Association at Wisma MCA, which was also attended by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Armizan Mohd Ali urged the public to draw inspiration from the Year of the Fire Horse, with the horse symbolising agility and courage, and fire representing a burning spirit to drive efficiency and enthusiasm in both work culture and national development.

He added that safeguarding and nurturing peace, prosperity and unity must remain a shared priority, and extended Chinese New Year greetings to the Chinese community nationwide, particularly in Papar, Sabah.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said in Washington, D.C. that Thai forces are occupying Cambodian territory following fighting in December, despite a peace agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Quoted by Reuters on Tuesday in Washington, Hun Manet called on Thailand to allow a joint boundary commission to begin work on resolving the disputed border between the two countries. Hun Manet and his government delegation arrived in the United States on Monday to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C., alongside President Trump and other world leaders.

On January 16, President Trump sent a letter of invitation directly to Hun Manet, formally inviting Cambodia to participate. In the letter, Trump wrote that as chairman of the Board, he was formally inviting the Kingdom of Cambodia to join as a founding member state and become a party to the Charter of the Board of Peace as represented by Hun Manet. He described the Board as a one-of-a-kind body, unlike anything before, and noted that each member state may designate an authorized representative to attend and participate in meetings on its behalf.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has been sworn in as the 11th Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Bangladesh’s 13th national parliamentary election was held on February 12.

President Md. Shahabuddin administered the oath at a ceremony held on Tuesday afternoon (February 17) at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. The ceremony was attended by Chief Adviser to the Interim Government Muhammad Yunus and other advisers. Also present at the ceremony were Om Birla, Speaker of India’s Lok Sabha; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Mohammad Muizzoo, President of the Maldives; and Ahsan Iqbal Chowdhury, Pakistan’s Minister for Planning and Development. Local and foreign diplomats, senior leaders of various political parties, and high-ranking military and civil officials were also in attendance.

Earlier in the day, newly elected members of parliament from various parties—including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), and independent candidates—were sworn in during a morning session. Following the oath-taking of BNP’s newly elected lawmakers, a parliamentary party meeting was held under the chairmanship of Tarique Rahman. At the meeting, he was unanimously elected leader of the parliament and prime minister.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosted John Alderdice, the United Kingdom’s Trade Envoy, to discuss the bilateral partnership between Uzbekistan and the UK, which has seen trade turnover double over the past five years.

Uzbekistan has made extensive use of British financial markets, with more than US$15 billion worth of bonds listed on the London Stock Exchange. During the meeting, the two sides identified key priorities for cooperation, including industry and resources such as geology, chemicals and pharmaceuticals; infrastructure development focused on energy and transport logistics; education through the expansion of British universities and Presidential Schools; and tourism aimed at increasing British interest in Uzbekistan’s historical and cultural heritage.

The talks concluded with a commitment to develop a joint roadmap, described as a comprehensive action plan to deepen financial cooperation, expand scientific exchanges and strengthen multifaceted economic ties.

This initiative follows the recent launch of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee, known as JETCO, which is intended to further systematize and enhance bilateral business relations.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.