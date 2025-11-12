AJA Newsbites – November 12, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Veteran actor Oh Young-soo, best known as the “Kkanbu Grandpa” from Squid Game, has been acquitted on appeal of sexual harassment charges. The Suwon District Court overturned the lower court’s verdict, citing “reasonable doubt.”

The judges pointed to inconsistencies in the accuser’s testimony and found no corroborating evidence in her diary. Oh expressed his gratitude for what he called a “wise and fair judgment,” while women’s rights groups condemned the ruling as “unbelievable” and staged protests outside the courthouse.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Malaysian Immigration Department is strengthening coordination with its Thai counterparts to prevent Malaysians from being stranded at border checkpoints, particularly during long weekends, public holidays, and school breaks.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban emphasized that coordination is essential to ensure Malaysian travelers do not face similar issues in the future. The decision to enhance cooperation followed a meeting on Monday with state immigration directors from border areas in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

“For now, the department will maintain the current operating hours at all checkpoints nationwide. Any changes to the schedule must be discussed and approved at the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting. At present, there are no proposals to revise the operating hours,” Zakaria told NST.

Malaysia shares multiple land crossings with neighboring countries, including Thailand, and operating hours at these checkpoints vary depending on location and bilateral agreements.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

During a meeting held on Monday in Phnom Penh between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and H.E. Cho Hyun, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, the two sides agreed to further strengthen and expand their bilateral cooperation. Both nations also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Cambodia–Korea Joint Task Force aimed at combating crimes involving Korean citizens in Cambodia.

Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed his appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Korea for its continued care and support for Cambodian citizens living and working in Korea. He affirmed that ensuring the safety and well-being of Korean citizens residing and working in Cambodia remains a top priority for the Royal Government of Cambodia.

The two leaders also discussed ways to further deepen Cambodia–Korea cooperation across a wide range of key areas, including the economy, investment, trade, national defense and security, industry, the establishment of special economic zones for Korean enterprises, people-to-people exchanges, and tourism promotion — all with the shared goal of bringing greater mutual benefit to the peoples of both nations.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

A suicide bomb blast rocked Pakistan’s federal capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 27 others outside a local court building, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed.

Speaking to the media, the minister said the suicide attack occurred at 12:39 p.m. The bomber reportedly attempted to enter the courthouse but, upon failing to do so, detonated the explosives near a police vehicle. Naqvi revealed that the attacker had remained near the site for 10 to 15 minutes, apparently planning to enter the building before carrying out the explosion. The bomb was detonated the moment a police vehicle arrived at the scene.

Among the injured were lawyers and petitioners who were present at the court. Following the explosion, the building was immediately evacuated. Authorities said the head of the suicide bomber was found near the car that caught fire in the blast.

Neelima Mathur, Formedia, India

On November 10, 2025, more than 300 kilograms of explosive material were seized on the outskirts of New Delhi, with alleged links to terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Later that evening, a car bomb detonated near the high-security Red Fort area, killing eight people and injuring about 20 others.

Every year, the Prime Minister of India delivers the Independence Day address from the Red Fort, underscoring the symbolic importance of the site. As of now, there has been no official communication regarding the incident. However, the Prime Minister has vowed that those responsible for the attack “will not be spared.”

India has contributed USD 500,000 to the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Trust Fund. Meanwhile, the Government of India’s Ministry of Home Affairs accounts for less than 5% of the national budget—around USD 26 billion for the 2025–26 fiscal year. The Ministry’s Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation Division is one of its key departments.

Gunjeet Sra, sbcltr, India

A deadly explosion tore through a car parked near a red light at the entrance of the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and injuring around 20 to 24 others. The blast occurred in a slow-moving vehicle, igniting nearby cars and sparking widespread panic.

Authorities have placed New Delhi and neighboring states on high security alert, treating the incident as a possible act of terrorism. Forensic experts and CCTV investigation teams are currently probing the cause of the explosion.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Maldivian authorities have seized a Sri Lankan fishing vessel, Avishka Putha, after it illegally entered the country’s waters, discovering over 355 kilograms of narcotics onboard. The vessel was intercepted on November 7 by the Maldives National Defence Force coast guard, and five Sri Lankan fishermen, aged 28 to 63, were taken into custody.

A court-authorized search revealed 58.6 kilograms of heroin and 297.3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden in 24 compartments. The seizure is the largest ever recorded in Maldivian territorial waters.

The operation was carried out as a joint effort involving the Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Police, and the Maldives National Defence Force and Police. Following advice from the Maldivian Attorney General, the arrested fishermen and seized drugs are being prepared for transfer back to Sri Lanka. A special team from the Sri Lankan Police Narcotics Bureau and Navy has already arrived in the Maldives to coordinate further investigations with local authorities.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.